Rogers State goalkeeper ReVella Fisher was named the MIAA Co-Goalkeeper of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Fisher shares the award with Kaitlyn Asher of Central Oklahoma.
The junior led the Hillcats to a pair of double overtime shutouts and did not allow a goal in more than 220 minutes of action. Fisher made 13 saves in recording her sixth and seventh shutouts of the season.
This is Fisher's third MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week honor this season.
Fisher and the Hillcats will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Northeastern State on Friday before senior day at Soldier Field on Sunday against Central Oklahoma.