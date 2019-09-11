KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Rogers State men's soccer team made its debut in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll at No. 21, it was announced Wednesday.
The Hillcats, who were unranked entering the season, made a jump into the top 25 after going 1-0-1 in the opening week.
This week's ranking is the first for Rogers State in the NCAA era after becoming eligible following the transition to the NCAA from the NAIA three seasons ago.
Rogers State will open up its home schedule Thursday as it faces former Heartland Conference rival Oklahoma Christian (2-0-0), followed by Colorado State-Pueblo (0-2-0) on Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs at Soldier Field.