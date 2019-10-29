Players from the Rogers State men's soccer team swept the Great American Conference athlete of the week awards on Tuesday.
Jaxon Pitt was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Michael Turner was Defensive Player of the Week and Dillon Dean was Goalkeeper of the Week.
Pitt scored the game-winning goals in both of this week's games, as the Hillcats defeated Oklahoma Baptist 2-0 on Saturday and Southern Nazarene 2-0 on Monday.
Pitt has scored in three consecutive games and has six goals in his past eight games.
Turner and Dean contributed to a dominant defensive performance over the two games, allowing just nine shots on goal as the Hillcats earned back-to-back clean sheets, their fifth and sixth of the year.
Dean made three saves at Oklahoma Baptist and added five against Southern Nazarene.
Rogers State will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, taking on Northeastern State on senior night at Soldier Field.