KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rogers State women's golfer Marybeth Bellnap and Northeastern State's Aitana Hernandez were named MIAA Co-Athletes of the Week, it was announced Wednesday.
Bellnap shot a tournament-best 1-under par 71 in the final round to tie for first place at the NSU Classic. Bellnap's birdie putt on No. 18 essentially clinched the team victory for the Hillcats in a tournament that featured 14 teams, including six MIAA schools. NSU tied for fourth.
Bellnap and Hernandez finished with a 147 total for the two-day event. Hernandez won the playoff on the first hole to claim medalist honors.
RSU and NSU next tee it up in the MIAA Preview on Sept. 24-25 at the Awarii Dunes in Axtell, Nebraska.