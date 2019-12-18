Rogers State senior forward Jake Simpson has been named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Scholar All-American Team, the organization announced Wednesday.
Simpson holds a 3.72 grade-point average in sport management at Rogers State.
The Cambridge, England, native also was named a GAC/MIAA Distinguished Scholar Student-Athlete in November after his performance in the classroom and on the field in 2019, helping to lead the Hillcats to the 2019 GAC/MIAA Tournament Championship.
Simpson set or tied six single-season school records in 2019, as well as four career records. He scored a school record 14 goals and recorded a school best 36 points in the campaign as he also had eight assists, which was tied for second best. His 1.80 points per game also claimed a school record.