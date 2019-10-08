Rogers State's ReVella Fisher has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week, and Alex Wynn was named Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Fisher picked up a pair of shutouts to help the Hillcats to a 1-0-1 week, including a massive 10-save performance over 110 minutes against No. 7 Central Missouri on Sunday. Fisher also made eight saves in Friday's game against Missouri Southern.
Wynn anchored the Hillcat defense, leading it to its fourth and fifth shutouts of the season.