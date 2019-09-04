BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Led by Mariana Flores' second-place finis, the Rogers State women's golf team wrapped up the opening tournament of the season with a fifth-place finish at the Central Region Fall Preview on Wednesday.
Flores shot the team's best round of the tournament in the two-day event at the Adams Point Golf Club, shooting an even-par round of 72 in the second round to climb from seventh. Her round of 72 matched her career best. The second-place finish is also a career best for the senior.
Flores finished one shot behind Central Missouri's Rosie Klausner.
Jessica Green matched her first round of 75 to finish at 6 over for the tournament, in a tie for 11th. Marybeth Bellnap and Sydney Murray rounded out the scoring for the Hillcats on Tuesday, as both finished with rounds of 80. Bellnap tied for 38th in the 100-player field and Murray finished 58th.
Raquel Flores, who led the way for the Hillcats on day one struggled in the second round, finishing with an 84 after her opening round 74. Flores fell to 38th place.
As a team, the Hillcats shot a round of 307 on the day, falling four places to finish in fifth overall in the 19-team field.