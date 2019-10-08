Rogers State's Michael Turner has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week, Austin Wormell has been named Goalkeeper of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Wormell helped RSU to a key victory at Northeastern State in a battle of two teams both receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. Wormell helped limit the RiverHawks offense, making nine saves for his second shutout of the season. It was just the third time this year the RiverHawks were held scoreless and the first time in the GAC.
Turner had arguably the best game of his career at NSU, limiting the RiverHawks offense, as the Hillcat defense shut out NSU. It was just the third time this year the RiverHawks were held scoreless and the first time in the GAC.