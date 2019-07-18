Texas Tech’s Matt Wells was the final head coach to leave Monday’s session with reporters during Big 12 Media Days.
The affable coach continued to answer questions past the 4 p.m. cutoff while a media relations representative began to sweat a 6:30 flight back to Lubbock.
Wells saw a Tulsa World reporter and smiled while walking toward an AT&T Stadium exit. A casual conversation began with nostalgia, as Wells and the reporter reminisced about the Sallisaw native’s days as a University of Tulsa assistant coach.
“Did you make it today?” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley asked the Red Raiders’ first-year coach as he walked by. Wells grinned affirmatively. Both are now part of a 10-man head coach fraternity in the Big 12.
Wells’ journey — like many college football head coaches — has taken him across the country. He’s been an assistant at Navy (1997-2001), Tulsa (2002-06), New Mexico (2007-08, 2010) and Louisville (2009). He returned to Utah State, his alma mater, in 2011 and was promoted to the Aggies’ head coach in 2013.
Now Wells is trying to reenergize a Texas Tech program that only has one winning season since 2014.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” said Wells, 45. “It’s humbling every day. I’m excited to be back near home recruiting in a very familiar territory with relationships that I have with Texas and Oklahoma high school coaches.”
Many times, college football fans see the end result. In Wells’ case, they see him landing at Texas Tech and marvel at his career trajectory.
But some don’t realize the sacrifices and anxious moments during life’s path. One speed bump came in Tulsa after the 2006 season.
Wells was TU’s recruiting coordinator. He was part of a Tulsa coaching staff that won 29 games in his final four seasons to dramatically turn the program around. In the 10 years before that streak, the Golden Hurricane had totaled 30 combined victories.
When Steve Kragthrope was hired at Louisville, he chose not to take Wells with him. And then new TU coach Todd Graham didn’t retain Wells.
Suddenly, there was nothing.
“At the end of that season, you didn’t know where you were going to go and where the next job is and where the next paycheck is coming from,” Wells said. “You have two young babies … what are we doing? What is college football all about? We win, we flip a program and we didn’t have a job. I think that was the Lord preparing me for this opportunity.”
Wells would find a spot at New Mexico for two seasons before reuniting with Kragthorpe at Louisville in 2009. Then, two seasons later, his alma mater called.
Wells was a Utah State quarterback between 1993-96. Logan, Utah has always been a special part of his life and it was a homecoming when he was named the Aggies’ quarterbacks coach in 2011.
In 2013, he succeeded Gary Andersen as Utah State’s head coach and would lead the Aggies to three winning campaigns, including a 10-2 mark in his final season
Leaving Utah State was difficult.
“I’ve got a lot of sweat equity invested into that place, 13 total years,” Wells said. “I turned down jobs, and I wasn’t looking for this one. When (Texas Tech athletic director) Kirby (Hocutt) called and you hear the vision and the opportunity for me with this job, it was an easy decision and a hard transition. You are moving a young family that’s been in Logan, Utah, for eight years and that’s a hard transition, plus to leave my alma mater. But I know this. I left a really good program.”
When you look at Wells’ Texas Tech coaching roster, there are plenty of familiar faces starting with defensive coordinator Keith Patterson (Tulsa assistant/DC, 2003-05, 2006-10), Kerry Cooks (Oklahoma assistant, 2015-18) and Paul Randolph (Tulsa assistant, 2007-10). Wells even recently hired former Tulsa football administrative assistant Micki Heatly (“Micki’s a rock star,” he said) to be the executive associate to the head coach.
All of those coaches are familiar with the state of Oklahoma, and it will be an important recruiting target. Earlier this week, Union High School coach Kirk Fridrich said that Wells had visited his campus last winter in an effort to sign cornerback JT McCloud, who eventually chose Utah.
“We have four guys on our staff from Oklahoma. We’re absolutely going to make Oklahoma a priority. If we believe a kid can help us win in the Big 12, we’re going to absolutely recruit the state of Oklahoma,” Wells said.
Wells is ready to immediately make the Red Raiders an impact team in the Big 12.
“His message is that we’re going to win right now,” Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s not waiting on a three-year plan or rebuilding. We’re going to reload.”
The Monday interview with Wells comes quickly to an end. The Texas Tech media representative – who, like the players, is also learning the new coach’s tendencies – is patiently waiting while likely mentally figuring out the travel time to the airport in rush-hour traffic.
One final question: While there is plenty of work to do in fall camp before the season opener against visiting Montana State, what will it be like when Wells runs onto the field for his Texas Tech head coach debut on Aug. 31?
“It will be off the chart,” Wells said.