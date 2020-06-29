Kale Davis
Position: Pitcher
Age: 20
College: OSU
High school: Westmoore
Was the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 as he went 9-1 with a 0.36 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 58 innings. Had a 2-0 record with a 5.28 ERA in seven games during his abbreviated freshman season with OSU.
Max Hewitt
Position: Catcher/Infielder
Age: 22
College: OSU
Hometown: Midhurst, Ontario, Canada
Batted .410 with 10 RBIs in 18 games this year before the season was canceled. Was an infielder his previous two seasons at OSU. His only homer for OSU was a game-winner against Baylor in 2019. Had 67 RBIs and a .436 batting average in 60 games for Connors State in ‘17.
Kaleb McCullough
Position: Pitcher
Age: 21
College: ORU
Hometown: Edmond North
Had saves in four of his six appearances for ORU this year. In 2019, he was selected to the NJCAA Region 2 All-Region second team with Northern-Enid as he went 9-1 and helped the Jets win the Division II national title.
Jamal O’Guinn
Position: Outfielder/Third baseman
Age: 21
College: USC
Hometown: Fresno, California
Was seventh in the Pac-12 with a .378 batting average and fourth in on-base percentage at .533 when the 2020 season was canceled. Played for Drillers manager Tom Holliday last summer and was a Cape Cod League All-Star Game selection as he was second for Chatham with 20 RBIs. Batted .281 for USC in 2019.
Ben Ramirez
Position: Infielder
Age: 21
Height: 6-3; Weight: 210
College: USC
High school: Chula Vista, California
This will be his third summer playing for Drillers manager Tom Holliday. Batted .279 with 12 RBIs in 38 games for Chatham of the Cape Cod League in 2019. Started all 15 games for USC and batted .310 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 15 games this year before USC’s season was canceled. Batted .273 with 24 RBIs as a sophomore in 2019.
Javier Ramos
Position: Pitcher
Age: 20
College: OU
High school: Vian
Played this year at Seminole State and was 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 25 innings. Pitched in five games for Missouri State in 2019. His last MSU appearance was against OU. Went 10-1 as a high school senior in ‘18. His mother, Tina Taylor Ramos, who played basketball at OU, is Vian’s girls coach.