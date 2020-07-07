Tulsa Drillers lefty Hunter Barco showed again Tuesday night why he is projected to be one of the top picks in Major League Baseball’s 2022 draft.
Barco, who will be a sophomore next year at the University of Florida, did not allow a hit in five shutout innings and struck out eight in the opener of a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Squad before 1,154 fans at ONEOK Field.
It was the longest outing of the Texas Collegiate League season by a Drillers pitcher. In his Drillers debut last Wednesday, Barco struck out eight in three innings.
Tuesday’s 10-8 loss to the Sod Squad in 12 innings also was the Drillers’ first extra-inning game of the season. Tulsa rallied from a 6-1 deficit to tie it 6-6 on Cade Cabbiness’ two-out RBI single in the eighth.
Cabbiness, an Oklahoma State outfielder and Bixby graduate, had his best game of the season as his tying single was his third hit and third RBI of the night.
The Sod Squad scored two in the 12th off Colby Gomes (0-1). Terrence Spurlin had a go-ahead RBI single and the second run scored on a wild pitch.
Amarillo’s Julio Marcano’s three-run blast in the fourth inning was the first homer this season at ONEOK Field.
Drillers shortstop Hueston Morrill had the defensive play of the game when he kept the Sod Squad from taking the lead as he went far to his left on Max Marusak’s grounder up the middle and threw him out to end the top of the ninth.
The Drillers jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Cam Chick led off the first with a double off the right-field wall and scored when second baseman Jose Torres muffed Alec Sanchez’s grounder.
The Sod Squad scored two in the second and another run in the third for a 3-1 lead against Tulsa starter Brandon Sproat, who limited the damage as Amarillo (3-1) stranded seven against him in three innings.
Tulsa rallied with two runs in the fourth as Cabbiness contributed an RBI single.
The Drillers scored two in the sixth after Nathan Hickey’s two-out pop fly turned into a double after it was lost by the outfielders. Cabbiness followed with a triple and scored on third baseman David Marcano’s error.
In the 10th, Julio Marcano’s two-out single gave the Sod Squad a 7-6 lead, but the Drillers (4-3) needed just one pitch to tie it as Alec Sanchez stole third and scored on an errant throw.
Chris Ceballos’ two-out RBi single in the 11th gave the Sod Squad an 8-7 lead, but Hickey answered with a tying single.
SOD SQUAD 10, DRILLERS 8
Amarillo 021 300 000 112 — 10 11 4
Drillers 100 202 010 110 — 8 9 2
Myrick, Stroud (4), Badmaev (6), Z.Smith (7), Hurst (8), Daniels (10), Jones (12) and Rozenblum; Sproat, Maxwell (4), Barco (9), Gomes (10) and Hickey. W: Daniels (1-0). L: Gomes (0-1). Save: Jones (1). HR — Amarillo SS: J.Marcano (1). RBIs — Amarillo: J.Marcano 4 (8), Marusak (1), Rosario (2), Ceballos (1), Spurlin (2); Tulsa: Cabbiness 3 (4), Hickey (1). T: 3:42. A: 1,154.