Tulsa Drillers left-hander Shane Mejia Jr. has made a smooth transition to the bullpen after spending his first two college seasons as a starter at Nicholls State.
On Wednesday night, Mejia pitched two shutout innings to pick up the save as the Drillers held on for a 4-3 victory over the Amarillo Sod Squad in a Texas Collegiate League game at ONEOK Field.
Mejia has allowed only two baserunners (one on an error) over five innings in his first two Drillers appearances. He’s enjoying his new summer role as a reliever.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Mejia said. “The biggest thing was adjusting after being a starter. I’ve been asking (for advice from) a lot of the guys who are relievers and good at what they do, and use what they say and do my own stuff, as well.
“One guy gave me some really good advice and said the best way to stay warm was not to throw too much and bring gas when you go out there.”
And that’s what he did Wednesday as he struck out six of the seven batters he faced, including Lyle Miller-Green to end the game with the tying run at third.
Mejia doesn’t have any complete games in 17 college starts, so getting the chance to get the final out was reminiscent of his high school days in Belton, Texas, where he holds the single-game record with 18 strikeouts.
“Coming out there and pitching the ninth inning was a rush,” Mejia said.
For the second time in less than a week, the Drillers won a low-scoring game with the pitching combination of starter Garrett Crowley, Javier Ramos and Mejia. Ramos, who is from Vian and will transfer to Oklahoma from Seminole State, pitched 3⅓ shutout innings before leaving after a leadoff walk in the eighth. Ramos pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh with two strikeouts. He has not allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings this season.
The Drillers (5-3) jumped on Amarillo starter Jake Suddreth for four runs in the first inning. Suddreth has not pitched in a college game since he was with BYU in 2018. He was with Florida State this year and will be a graduate transfer at West Texas A&M next season.
Cam Chick was hit by a pitch to lead off the first and Alec Sanchez walked. Jamal O’Guinn lined a single that drove in Chick. Aidan Nagle drew a walk that loaded the bases. Ben Ramirez’s bloop single scored Sanchez. The Drillers added runs on Hueston Morrill’s fielder’s choice grounder and a wild pitch.
Crowley allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings, but pitched better than his stat line indicated.
Amarillo (3-2) scored a run in the second as Miller-Green drew a leadoff walk and Terrence Spurlin reached base on an infield hit. After a strikeout, Mason Crews’ fielder’s choice grounder resulted in runners at the corners with two outs. Miller-Green then scored on a wild pitch.
The Sod Squad added two in the fourth as Spurlin singled with one out and Crews reached on catcher’s interference with two outs. Kyle Boudreaux walked to load the bases for Jose Torres, who delivered a two-run single.
Ramos relieved Crowley and retired David Marcano on a grounder to strand runners at second and third as the Drillers stayed ahead 4-3 and never let that lead slip away.
DRILLERS 4, SOD SQUAD 3
Amarillo SS 010 200 000 — 3 7 2
Tulsa 400 000 00x — 4 6 2
Suddreth, Miller (2), Visiez (5), Toms (7) and Crews; Crowley, Ramos (4), Mejia (8) and Hewitt. W: Mejia (1-0). L: Suddreth (0-1). Sv: Mejia (1). RBIs: Amarillo: Torres 2 (4); Tulsa: O’Guinn (6), Ramirez (4). T: 2:44. A: 1,101.