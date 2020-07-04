TEXARKANA, Texas -- On Saturday night, the Tulsa Drillers scored two more runs than they had in their first four games combined, but it wasn't enough.
Ricardo Leonette went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to help the Texarkana Twins rally from a seven-run deficit for a 15-12 victory over the Drillers in a Texas Collegiate League game at George Dobson Field.
Tulsa (3-2), after scoring six in the sixth inning, led 11-4. Southern Cal's Jamal O'Guinn hit a three-run homer and Lewis and Clark's Aidan Nagle added a two-run homer.
Texarkana (1-4), however, answered with a run in the sixth and six runs in the seventh to cut Tulsa's lead to 12-11.
In the eighth, Texarkana's Tyler Trovinger had the tying RBI single and Charlie Welch followed with a two-run double. Reed Spenrath added a sacrifice fly.
After splitting the first two games, the teams will meet again in the series finale at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.
TWINS 15, DRILLERS 12
Tulsa 400 016 100 — 12 10 3
Texarkana 011 201 64x — 15 14 0
Tulloch, Teel (4), Festa (6), W.Morrill (6), Scoggins (8) and Hickey; Troxler, Sioson (2), Fokkema (6), Sylvester (7), Tirado (9) and Leonette. W: Sylvester (1-0). L: W.Morrill (0-1). Save: Tirado (1). HR -- Tulsa: O'Guinn (1), Nagle (1). RBIs -- Tulsa: O'Guinn 3 (3), Nagle 3 (3), H.Morrill (1), Chick (3), Ramirez (3); Texarkana: Leonette 4 (4), Welch 3 (5), Colon 2 (2), Spenrath 2 (2), Dollar (3), Trovinger (3), Creed (1). T: 3:43.