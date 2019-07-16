Texas Longhorns
Coach (seasons): Tom Herman (third season)
2018 record: 10-4, 7-2 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: Second
Quotable
“I know this, that If we play our best, and we’re healthy, that our best is good enough to play with and or beat anybody in the country.” — Texas coach Tom Herman
NOTEBOOK
Herman would love to see Texas A&M rivalry renewed
The Texas-Texas A&M rivalry ended after the 2011 season, and Herman was asked if he would like to see the rivalry come back.
His said he would love to see the rivalry renewed because it’s great for Texas and for college football.
“There’s plenty of other intrastate rivals that are in different conferences that find a way to play each other,” Herman said. “Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, Iowa-Iowa State, the list goes on and on….I don’t know what needs to happen because I don’t know what happened in 2011.”
Herman on the “Horns down” gesture
Figuring out how to officiate the “Horns down” gesture is a topic that has continued to be addressed in the Big 12 Conference as of late.
Texas coach Tom Herman expressed his feeling on the matter during Tuesday’s Big 12 Media Day.
“It’s actually kind of flattering that we’re on so many other people’s minds that they’ve got to continue to use that disrespectful hand symbol,” Herman said. “As long as it’s officiated fairly and evenly throughout the season, it’s not up to me. That’s an NCAA/Big12 issue, taunting is taunting…Whether the (Horns down gesture) is taunting — that’s not for me to decide.”
Herman not thinking about Big 12 championship right now
Oklahoma has won the last four conference championships and the preseason polls are saying the Sooners are primed for a fifth consecutive title.
Texas fell 12 points shy of the title after losing to Oklahoma 39-27 in the Big 12 Championship game last season. The Longhorns are ranked second in the conference preseason polls, which would give Texas another crack at winning a conference championship if it holds to that prediction throughout the regular season.
Herman said there are several other things to worry about before even thinking about a Big 12 Championship.
“My biggest concern right now is that we have assessments, Big Squat Wednesday, tomorrow at 6 a.m. in our weight room to go 1-0 on Wednesday, July 17,” Herman said. “I couldn’t care less about the Big 12 title game or who we play Week 2. I know everybody wants to talk about that, none of that matters.”
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31: Louisiana Tech (Longhorn Network);7 p.m.
Sept 7: LSU (ABC);6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Rice (CBSSN);7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Oklahoma State;TBA
Oct. 5: at West Virginia;TBA
Oct. 12: Oklahoma (FOX23);11 a.m.
Oct. 19: Kansas;TBA
Oct. 26: at TCU;TBA
Nov. 9: Kansas State;TBA
Nov. 16: at Iowa State;TBA
Nov. 23: at Baylor;TBA
Nov. 29: Texas Tech (FOX/FS1);11 a.m.