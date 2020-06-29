Three University of Tulsa athletes and an athletic employee have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus last week, the university announced Monday.
The individuals are asymptomatic or experiencing very mild symptoms and none required hospitalization.
A total of 135 athletes and staff members were tested, an athletic department spokesman said.
Last week’s returning athletes included most Hurricane football players. The rest of the football team along with the basketball teams return this week.
As part of university policy, the athletes who tested positive have been isolated and are being actively monitored by health care professionals until medically cleared to resume normal activity. The university is conducting contact tracing to determine possible additional exposures and will require potentially exposed individuals to quarantine for 14 days and conduct daily symptom monitoring.
University policy requires that all individuals on campus wear face coverings when indoors or when outdoors if physical distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be observed.