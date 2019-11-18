The American Athletic Conference on Monday announced the two-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The 2020 and 2021 schedules will include eight conference games – four home games and four road contests – for each team in each season. Each team will face the other 10 teams at least once in the two-year cycle.
In 2020, Tulsa’s home games will be against Cincinnati, ECU, Tulane and SMU with road contests at UCF, USF, Houston and Navy. Tulsa will not play Memphis or Temple in 2020.
For the 2021 season, Tulsa will host Houston, Memphis, Navy and Temple, while going on the road to Cincinnati, USF, SMU and Tulane. The Hurricane will not play UCF and ECU that year during the 2021 campaign.
The American will not have a divisional format for its 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The conference will determine the procedures for determining the participants in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship at a later date.