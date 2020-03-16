The University of Tulsa’s athletic teams are officially done for the season.
The American Athletic Conference announced Monday all competition and championships have been canceled for the rest of the academic year, the latest precaution taken as a result of COVID-19.
Additionally, all AAC teams have stopped practicing.
The Hurricane football team canceled its Thursday spring practice last week and is off for spring break. It has not been decided whether TU will resume spring football or play its spring game, scheduled for April 4.