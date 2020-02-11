For the University of Tulsa, it’s no time to panic.
Back-to-back losses have dropped the Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference, but coach Frank Haith said he feels confident his team can regroup and return to form.
“We understand we’ve got to get back to (how we were playing),” Haith said. “We had a game and a quarter of a game where we lacked intensity on the defensive end. … We’ve got to get back right.”
The biggest issue is potentially finding a way to win without Brandon Rachal, whose availability is up in the air heading into a home game against East Carolina on Wednesday night. Rachal is arguably TU’s most valuable player, leading the team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.
“We just need everybody to play 1% better,” Haith said. “Nobody is going to replace what Brandon brings. It’s just going to be us trying to do a little bit more.”
Rachal’s absence was severely felt in Sunday’s defeat at UCF, which took advantage by hitting a dozen 3-pointers. Because of his length, Rachal typically provides excellent close-out defense on the perimeter.
After Rachal went down with a left ankle sprain with 12 minutes to go in the UConn game, the Huskies torched TU for 28 points, nearly matching their total for the first half.
“It’s going to be hard to win without him because he does so much,” Haith said, “but that doesn’t mean you can’t win (without him).”
Despite the two defeats in a row, the Hurricane (15-8, 7-3) sits in third place in the American, half a game behind Cincinnati and a game and a half behind Houston. But with Memphis and SMU a game back, there’s little room for error.
Aiding TU in its pursuit of a postseason appearance for the first time since 2016 has been the dominant re-emergence of forward Martins Igbanu, who is averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the last four games. He scored 29 against UConn and 30 against UCF.
“Martins is playing incredible,” Haith said. “He’s playing like an all-conference player.”
To stay in contention for a conference championship, the Hurricane will need to shake off the last two outings and get back to playing the type of sound defense that carried the team during its recent six-game win streak.
“I think our psyche is good,” Haith said. “I think we’ll play much better defensively even if Brandon doesn’t play. But we need someone else to do the things that he does.”