One step forward, one step backward.
For the University of Tulsa, the start of conference play has brought highs and lows in back-to-back games, a 26-point win against Temple and a 31-point loss at Cincinnati.
With a good performance canceled out by a bad one, the Hurricane was left to regroup ahead of another challenge, a 3 p.m. Saturday game against a Houston team tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference.
“We’re still 1-1 (despite) how bad we lost the game,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’re still 1-1 in a tough stretch with one of the best teams in our league coming in our building, so it’s a great opportunity (Saturday) afternoon.”
The blowout against the Bearcats occurred in a game that was within reach for the majority. A 10-point deficit quickly turned into an insurmountable hole down the stretch, and TU was not the same team that rallied from an eight-point deficit in the last minute of regulation against Colorado State last month.
“The main reason I’m disappointed is because we didn’t fight,” Haith said. “We didn’t compete. It was only a 10-point game with 10 minutes to go in the game and I just felt like we didn’t continue to fight, and that was disappointing.”
Although the final minutes were forgettable, the Hurricane has studied the film to learn what went wrong — poor shot selection during an 0-for-17 night from 3-point range and defensive breakdowns that helped preseason player of the year Jarron Cumberland heat up for Cincinnati.
“We try to use it as a teaching tool,” Haith said. “I don’t want our guys to dwell on it because it is just one loss and you don’t want it to turn into two, three or four losses. But there are some things we’ve got to learn from it in terms of dealing with challenges throughout a game.”
TU plays significantly better at the Reynolds Center, where it is 8-1 this season. After Saturday, the next two games are on the road, at East Carolina on Wednesday and at Tulane on Jan. 18.
“You look at our league ... teams are protecting their home court and realizing how important it is,” Haith said. “We have an opportunity against one of the best teams in the league to protect our home court. That formula (for conference success) never changes: win your home games and split your road games.”
In a rivalry series tied at 27, the Cougars have prevailed in the past five meetings and six of the past seven. Houston, whose only loss in the past 10 games was to Oklahoma State on Dec. 15, is among the nation’s top rebounding teams, ranking first in rebound margin (11.9).
“You’re going to have a team come in here that I have tremendous respect for and coach (Kelvin Sampson) and what he does and how his teams play,” Haith said. “If you’re not on point ... you’re going to get exposed. It’s a great opportunity to come back from a game like that to go up against a team that’s going to test you.”