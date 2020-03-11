The American Athletic Conference followed other leagues Wednesday night in limiting attendance for its men’s basketball tournament, set to begin Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Only players, coaches, essential event, team and conference staff, ESPN personnel, credentialed media and immediate family members of the 12 participating teams will be allowed entry.
“We and the Dickies Arena staff have been monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation in conjunction with local health authorities,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “Our top priority is always the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, university administrators and personnel, media, event staff and fans.”
The University of Tulsa is the tournament’s No. 3 seed and will play Memphis or East Carolina at 8:30 p.m. Friday.