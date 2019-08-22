After what will be a stunning 75-year gap, Arkansas has agreed to play at the University of Tulsa.
The former rivals, whose campuses are less than two hours apart, have signed a three-year contract that includes a game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Sept. 4, 2027, plus meetings in Fayetteville on Nov. 21, 2026, and Sept. 1, 2029.
“It’s a huge thing for all of us,” TU athletic director Derrick Gragg said. “It’s not happening until 2027, but it’s still something that people will really be looking forward to.
“Our trustees and university leadership have always said if we could ever get Arkansas here in our stadium how significant that would be for the program, for the university, for the city.”
The Hurricane last hosted Arkansas on Nov. 22, 1952, resulting in a 44-34 victory for the home team. While the Razorbacks lead the series 54-16-3, TU has a 10-8-2 advantage in games played in Tulsa.
As the home team for the last 43 meetings, Arkansas has prevailed in 19 consecutive games against the Hurricane including a 23-0 outcome in Fayetteville last season. That matchup was planned to be part of a three-game series, but the deal fell apart in the late stage.
Last year, Gragg resumed talks with new Razorback athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who had been in the American Athletic Conference while at Houston, and senior associate athletic director Julie Cromer, with whom Gragg served on a panel at an NCAA forum.
“(The series was) something that we never lost sight of,” said Gragg, who also had been in the running for the athletic director job at Arkansas.
The 2027 meeting in Tulsa will occur three years shy of the 100th birthday of Chapman Stadium, formerly known as Skelly Field and Skelly Stadium. The teams played the first game at Skelly Field, with TU winning 26-6.
In the decade following the upcoming season, the Hurricane will host four games against Power Five schools including three against Oklahoma State. The other, slated for 2023, has not been announced.
“It’s just fantastic for our supporters and fans and for people who want to see this type of competition come into our stadium, and for our student-athletes because home-field advantage means a lot,” Gragg said.