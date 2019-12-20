Ahead of the start of American Athletic Conference play, the University of Tulsa’s basketball schedule is ramping up.
In the past three weeks, the Hurricane has faced Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Boise State. Before concluding the nonconference portion of the schedule at Kansas State on Dec. 29, TU plays Colorado State on Saturday afternoon at the BOK Center.
“As I looked at our schedule, it’s really revved up the last few games,” coach Frank Haith said. “I think it’s given us a chance to get better.”
The game against the Rams brings another opportunity for a solid nonconference victory and one at a neutral site, although only 5 miles from campus. The teams will play next season at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
Colorado State has a transfer-filled roster that includes former Oral Roberts guard Kris Martin, and the Rams are led by senior center Nico Carvacho, who led the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game last season.
“He’s a challenge,” Haith said. “He’s a high-motor guy. We’ve got to do a good job on him.”
TU is coming off its biggest setback of the season, a 19-point loss at Arkansas a week ago in which the Hurricane was rattled early and fought back within single digits in the second half but ran out of steam.
Despite the lopsided outcome, there were some encouraging signs for Haith, who has been seeking more production and consistency beyond top scorer Brandon Rachal. Forward Martins Igbanu got back on track with 18 points and point guard Elijah Joiner at times took over the game en route to a career-high 19 points.
“It was good to Martins do more and it was good to see Elijah kind of come out of his shell,” Haith said. “If those guys start to do more, it just makes us better.”