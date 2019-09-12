If the University of Tulsa were to prevail in every American Athletic Conference game and in the league championship contest, and then go on to win in a bowl, none of those victories would move the local needle like a victory over Oklahoma State.
There are people in this town who wouldn’t recognize the value of November wins over UCF and Houston, but certainly would notice a conquest of the Cowboys in a game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.
This is such an important game for the Golden Hurricane, but within the Case Center — TU’s football headquarters positioned at the north end of the stadium — there is a “business as usual” message.
TU’s Philip Montgomery sounded like Bill Belichick when he said, “I don’t put any more on this game than I do on any other game.”
TU offensive tackle Chris Ivy sounded like Montgomery when he said, “We’ve got to play Wyoming (on Sept. 21), and it will be the exact same (as facing OSU).”
While I respect the commitment to focus, and certainly understand that Montgomery doesn’t want to hear bulletin-board quotes from his players, the 12 games on Tulsa’s regular-season schedule are not created equal.
For this reunion of programs that have competed against each other since 1914, but meet on Saturday for only the fourth time in 15 seasons, there will be TU’s biggest crowd of the season. All suites and club seats are sold.
The pregame menu includes an 11th Street Block Party, during which Golden Hurricane fans can brag about their totally legitimate defense and OSU fans can counter with references to their triplets: quarterback Spencer Sanders, tailback Chuba Hubbard and freakishly gifted wide receiver Tylan Wallace.
Before too much longer, the Tulsa and OSU fans might be in a first-name-basis relationship. The teams play at TU on Saturday and in Stillwater in 2020 and 2021. Starting in 2024, there will be eight additional meetings of the Hurricane and Cowboys — four at TU and four at OSU.
My interest in Saturday’s game spiked when I saw the TU-San Jose State stat sheet.
Bouncing back from an opening-night train wreck at Michigan State, the Tulsa offense was impressive during last week’s 34-16 triumph at San Jose State.
Montgomery loves run-pass balance. At San Jose, there were 256 rushing yards and 283 passing yards.
Zach Smith was 21-of-28 passing and tailbacks Shamari Brooks and T.K. Wilkerson combined for 232 rushing yards while averaging 5.3 per attempt.
On conversion opportunities, Tulsa was 11-of-18 (9-of-16 on third-down plays and 2-of-2 on fourth down). The Hurricane had a time-of-possession advantage of seven minutes and did not commit a turnover.
There were way too penalties (12), but otherwise it was a performance that had to be uplifting for Montgomery, who savored TU’s first road win since 2016.
“It felt more like us,” he said.
There were enough positive signs that TU fans can have a reasonable hope of seeing something special on Saturday — but not if it’s a touchdown festival. Not if it’s a shootout.
OSU has a pronounced advantage in passing-game weaponry. Tulsa defenders must be nearly perfect to prevent Hubbard and Wallace from turning this exercise into a track meet.
TU officials hope for a sellout of their 30,000-seat stadium. During this decade, the Hurricane has played 55 home games. None was a sellout. Only two games attracted crowds of at least 25,000.
There were memorable, important Tulsa home victories in 2010-18, but Oklahoma State brings a well-known brand to H.A. Chapman Stadium.
In TU’s never-ending quest to develop new fans and sell more tickets for the more routine games on the schedule, this game qualifies as a beautiful opportunity for Montgomery’s team.
This is not business as usual.