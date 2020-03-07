On Oct. 14, I opened an email from the American Athletic Conference and studied the league’s preseason basketball ranking.
In votes submitted by the league’s head coaches, Houston and Memphis were tied at the top. Cincinnati was picked to finish third and Wichita State fourth.
To find the University of Tulsa, I scrolled all the way down to 10th place.
In the 12-team league, TU languished with East Carolina and Tulane in the bottom quarter of the poll.
My response at the time: Tenth? That’s ridiculous. Tulsa will finish seventh.
I was wrong, and so was everyone else. For those within the TU program, the 10th-place prediction memory only sweetens the experience of an unexpectedly excellent regular season that could end with three tremendous distinctions.
If TU prevails on Sunday at Wichita State’s sold-out Charles Koch Arena, the Golden Hurricane would secure sole possession of the AAC title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s American Championship Tournament.
On Tuesday, the All-AAC teams are announced. Heroically good in conference play, TU’s Martins Igbanu seems destined to be on the first team.
On Wednesday, conference individual awards are announced. TU’s Frank Haith should become only the second Hurricane coach since 2000 to have been voted a conference Coach of the Year.
It’s a 100% certainty that Haith deserves the award. It’s a 99% certainty that he’ll get it.
Sunday night is the deadline on the submission of votes from AAC coaches. Haith’s 99% certainty spikes to 100% if he can drive the Hurricane past Wichita State on Sunday afternoon.
The Tulsa program has a seven-game losing streak in games played on Wichita State’s home floor. The Hurricane hasn’t savored a road victory over the Shockers since Dec. 8, 2001, when the John Phillips-coached Tulsa squad won 82-76 after having rallied from an eight-point deficit with 14 minutes remaining.
TU’s Dante Swanson converted on three 3-pointers during the comeback. Greg Harrington finished with 21 points. The Hurricane bench contributed 34.
Sunday’s game is a glorious challenge for Tulsa and a rematch of the unforgettable Feb. 1 meeting of the Hurricane and Shockers. Before a Reynolds Center crowd of more than 8,000, Elijah Joiner nailed a walk-off 3-pointer to give TU a 54-51 victory.
The Gregg Marshall-coached Shockers are 22-8 overall. Only four Division I programs — Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga and Wichita State — have recorded at least 22 wins in each season since 2010.
In its past 106 games at Charles Koch Arena (nicknamed “The Roundhouse”), Wichita State is 97-9.
In the NCAA NET Rankings — used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee — Tulsa is 75th, while Wichita State is 48th. A Sunday victory would result in a nice NET bounce for the Hurricane, which currently is an NCAA Tournament No. 10 seed on Joe Lunardi’s bracketology projection.
Conquering the Shockers and following with at least one win in the American tournament — that surely would be enough for Tulsa to make the March Madness field.
If TU loses at Wichita State, the Hurricane might need at least two conference-tournament wins to have done enough to be on the 68-team NCAA bracket.
Nearly five months after the 10th-place prediction, Tulsa already has secured no worse than a share of the AAC regular-season title. Winning at Wichita State would result in an outright and stunning championship for the Golden Hurricane, which already would be an NCAA Tournament lock if not for bad nonconference losses.
Tulsa was beaten by UT-Arlington and Arkansas State. There was a blowout defeat at Arkansas. In a triple-overtime loss to Colorado State at the BOK Center, the Hurricane gave up 111 points.
A week later, there was a two-point loss at Kansas State. In the Big 12, the last-place Wildcats are 3-15 in league play.
Five days after the K-State setback, Tulsa opened AAC play with a 70-44 mauling of Temple.
From that point, everything changed for Haith’s team.
In 13 nonconference games, and as a starter in 12 of those games, Igbanu shot 47% from the field with averages of 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds.
For each of the 17 conference games, Igbanu has not been in the starting lineup. As Haith retooled his rotation, Igbanu was on the bench at the start of games. It wasn’t a punishment play. It was an attempt to light a fire that might result in more production from the 6-foot-8 senior, and the result became the biggest reason for TU’s roll to the top of the standings.
Igbanu’s conference-play numbers: 61% shooting, a 16.3 scoring average and 6.0 rebounds. He is as deserving of All-AAC first-team recognition as Haith is of being voted the Coach of the Year.
Decades ago, Coach of the Year awards were fairly common at TU. In the Missouri Valley Conference, TU’s Clarence Iba, Joe Swank and Ken Hayes were Coach of the Year figures. Nolan Richardson and Tubby Smith each was a two-time Missouri Valley Coach of the Year, and in 2000 Bill Self was voted the WAC’s top coach.
In 20 seasons since Self was honored, only one TU coach was recognized as a conference Coach of the Year. In 2014, Tulsa’s Danny Manning was the Conference USA Coach of the Year.
Manning celebrated by accepting Wake Forest’s job offer and opening the door to TU’s hiring of Haith.
Now, a few months after having gotten a contract extension, Haith is on the verge of his own Coach of the Year moment. In the meantime, his team prepares for a fascinating test in Wichita, Kansas.