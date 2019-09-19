The Tulsa World archive is a sensational research tool, but I always get distracted.
I’ll see a headline, click on it and get lost in the memory of a great game, a bad game or a big story.
The most recent of those distractions occurred this week, after state Sen. Dave Rader provided a reminder of a resounding University of Tulsa football victory 21 years ago.
During the KJRH-2 “Rant” webcast last Sunday, Rader discussed TU’s upcoming challenge against Wyoming and reflected on a 1998 meeting of the Golden Hurricane and heavily favored Cowboys.
“Strange things have happened in that (TU) stadium,” said Rader, who in 1988-99 coached the Hurricane. “(In 1998), Wyoming came in and was supposed to beat us. Didn’t happen.”
Some beautiful 1998 sports writing from longtime Tulsa World staff member Jimmie Tramel: Tulsa, angered by a promising season gone awry, took out its frustrations on Wyoming. The Golden Hurricane did not attempt a second-half pass en route to a 35-0 ambush of the Cowboys in a season finale at Skelly Stadium.
It was thought that Wyoming needed only a victory over Tulsa in order to clinch a bowl bid. But the Cowboys came out flat and Tulsa stomped them even flatter.
TU should probably have been flat, as well, since it had nothing at stake. Well, there was one shred of motivation. Players were ticked off that a 2-0 start to the season was followed by a 1-7 slide. They wanted to show that they were as good as the former and not as bad as the latter.
Instead of publicly grousing about his 1999 firing from the TU job (at a time when university support of football was severely lacking), the classy Rader has remained steadfast with his support of his alma mater and the Hurricane program. During last week’s TU home loss to Oklahoma State, he was introduced to the crowd of more than 28,000.
Rader returns to H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, when the Golden Hurricane (1-2) hosts Wyoming (3-0) for the Hurricane’s fourth and final nonconference game. Favored by 3½ points over TU, the Cowboys opened their season impressively — with a 37-31 victory over Missouri.
Wyoming is completing only 39% of its passes, but these Cowboys run the heck out of the football: 245.3 yards per game and 5.3 per attempt. One week after Oklahoma State schooled the supposedly stout TU defense for 337 rushing yards, Wyoming will attempt to replicate that success.
After TU was 2-10 in 2017 and 3-9 last season, it was believed by program insiders that 2019 would be a bounce-back type of season. At least six wins and a bowl trip. A conquest of Wyoming could result in momentum that could carry TU for the rest of the season.
“To me,” Rader said, “it’s going to be the telltale game of the season.”
Last week, after OSU surged to a 17-0 lead with six minutes left in the opening period, the Tulsa run game began to cook. From tailbacks Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II during the rest of the first half, the Hurricane got 15 rushing gains of at least 4 yards.
As the heat emanating from the TU turf was measured at more than 120 degrees, the Hurricane staggered the OSU defense with a fast-tempo run game. TU went into the halftime locker room with a 21-20 lead, but OSU left town with a 40-21 victory because the Tulsa run game melted in the second half: 21 attempts, 32 yards.
Against Wyoming and American Athletic Conference competition, the TU run game and defense should function more consistently. Oklahoma State’s offense seems to be on the same level of excellence as Michigan State’s defense.
TU does have a chance to record several victories — but only if there is a dramatic reduction in penalties.
Against OSU, there were stunning Tulsa totals of 17 penalties and 156 penalty yards. Storytelling stats: TU is averaging 113.7 rushing yards per game (about 65 fewer than the average eventually should be) and 113.7 penalty yards per game (about 70 more than an acceptable figure).
Through three games, TU by far is the most penalized team in major-college football. Unless Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery can solve this issue, penalties will kill any possibility of a nice season.
“It has to be driving the coaching staff crazy,” Rader said.
Quality teams don’t self-destruct with penalties. The 2012 Golden Hurricane recorded 11 victories and won a conference title in part because of discipline. That team was penalized only 41.9 yards per game.
A former TU quarterback, Rader was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2016. During his “Rant” appearance in a KJRH studio, he cringed during a discussion of Tulsa’s penalties.
The relentlessly loyal Rader will show up again on Saturday, hoping for fewer yellow flags and something to celebrate by game’s end.