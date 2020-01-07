As the University of Tulsa hosted an 8 p.m. home basketball game last Friday, I made the last-minute decision to attend.
I’m glad I did. I can’t remember the last time I was that impressed with a Golden Hurricane performance.
In an emphatic, 70-44 throttling of a Temple opponent that entered the Reynolds Center as a two-point favorite, the Hurricane did absolutely everything well.
Temple didn’t just get outscored. If this had been a fight, it would have been stopped with eight minutes left, when Martins Igbanu’s uncontested dunk gave a 21-point Tulsa lead. Igbanu was assisted by the remarkably improved Jeriah Horne, who fired a fastball pass from the top of the key.
It was a beautiful play during an unexpectedly beautiful response from two painful defeats: the 111-104, triple-overtime loss to Colorado State at the BOK Center; and the 69-67 setback at Kansas State.
Thanksgiving weekend, TU celebrated a very nice victory at Vanderbilt. Only a week later, TU lost at home to Arkansas State — picked 10th in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll. After beating the Hurricane, Arkansas State lost by 22 points at Missouri State.
Inconsistency has been a defining characteristic of Frank Haith-coached Tulsa teams, so it’s best to not overreact to the Temple masterpiece.
But, man, the Hurricane looked legitimate that night.
The defense of Hurricane guards Elijah Joiner, Lawson Korita, Isaiah Hill and Darien Jackson resulted in 13 steals. Tulsa shot 51% from the field overall. Temple shot 28% overall and 5-of-25 on 3-pointers.
For every developing team, there is a point at which things get better and stay better.
Was the Temple game that point for TU?
If so, the timing is perfect as Tulsa resumes American Athletic Conference play at Cincinnati on Wednesday and against the visiting Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon.
Having crumbled during the final 15 minutes of last week’s road loss to Tulane, Cincinnati is a bit wobbly and vulnerable.
There are no cheap wins in the AAC. Houston, Wichita State, Memphis, Temple, Cincinnati, UConn and SMU all are in the top 80 of the Basketball Power Index. Because of bad nonconference losses, Tulsa currently is 108th. Against Temple, Tulsa played like a top-60 team.
That’s what we’re about to determine — whether the Temple game was a mirage or a sign of things to come.
Wins at Cincy and over Houston would vault TU to a 3-0 start in league play. The self-esteem of the Hurricane players would skyrocket. The end result could be an 11-7 or 10-8 type of conference record. In the AAC, you’ve got to play grown-man basketball to get 10 league wins.
Newcomer Brandon Rachal is my favorite TU player since Shaquille Harrison (a Hurricane guard in 2012-16 and now a member of the Chicago Bulls). At Central High School in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Rachal was a two-time state champion, a two-time All-State selection and a four-star recruit who signed with LSU.
After one season with the Tigers, he transferred to Pearl River Junior College in Mississippi. After one season there, he has become a real impact presence on the Tulsa roster.
At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Rachal is a bigger playmaker with a sweet skill level and basketball IQ. According to the TU basketball media guide, Rachal shoots the basketball as a right-handed player but does everything else in life as a lefty. Russell Westbrook is the same — a natural lefty who plays basketball mostly as a righty.
While Westbrook is at the highest level of explosive athleticism, Rachal is closer in style to a new Thunder guard — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Like Gilgeous-Alexander, Rachal is a smart, measured player and a man for any moment. In the AAC, he ranks in the top 10 individually in scoring (a 14.8-point average), in rebounds (6.9 per game), in field goal percentage (.521), in free throw percentage and in steals. This guy is a coach’s dream.
If Rachal is TU’s best new player, Horne is the most improved of TU’s veteran players.
Last season, exactly half of Horne’s shot attempts were launched from 3-point range. This season, more than half of his shots are from long distance. However, if an opponent wants to chase him off of the 3-point line, Horne seems cool with that.
As his dribble game has really improved, he can maneuver into a mid-range or point-blank shot at the basket. He did it several times against Temple, and his effectiveness is doubled if he continues to attack in that way.
In the Temple game, Horne scored his 23 points from every level of the floor. He appeared to be the most confident player in the gym. At 6-7 and with more variety in his scoring game, he should be a mismatch for most opponents.
Haith needs for Rachal and Horne to cause problems for Cincinnati on Wednesday and for Houston on Saturday.
Maybe the Temple triumph was an anomaly, but it didn’t feel that way as it happened.
Showing no hangover from the brutally difficult losses to Colorado State and K-State, TU dominated the Owls and now has the opportunity to win on Cincinnati’s home floor for the first time in 52 years.