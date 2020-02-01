If you thought the game was good, you should have seen the postgame news conference.
While taking questions about his epic performance in an epic University of Tulsa basketball victory over Wichita State, Golden Hurricane junior point guard Elijah Joiner mentioned that until Saturday, his father Broderick Joiner had never seen him play in the Reynolds Center.
On what had to have been the most memorable day of his basketball life, Elijah Joiner wept as he discussed his dad’s presence in the gym.
What a day for the Joiners.
What a day for the Hurricane – now in sole possession of the American Athletic Conference lead as Houston was beaten at Cincinnati.
And what a shot – Joiner’s 25-foot, 3-point attempt that cleared his fingertips with one-tenth of one second remaining. The ball wasn’t even halfway to the basket when the final buzzer sounded.
Converting on one of the more dramatic and difficult final shots in Reynolds Center history, Joiner blew the minds of 8,089 witnesses and lifted the Hurricane to a 54-51 victory over the 23rd-ranked Shockers.
Before returning to the TU locker room, Joiner for the first time watched the replay on the phone of a friend.
Joiner’s response: a quiet “wow.”
TU coach Frank Haith effectively summarized this entire exercise in four words: “It was (Joiner’s) day.”
If not for Joiner, who hails from Chicago and has played super well since Christmas, Tulsa would have been trounced by 15 or 20 points.
On shots from the field overall, Joiner was 7-of-11. TU’s other four starters were 4-of-16.
Jeriah Horne and Brandon Rachal entered with combined averages of 26.9 points. Their Saturday contribution amounted to seven points.
Denied opportunities by the Shocker defense, Horne totaled only three shot attempts. Rachal was 1-of-10 from the field. Martins Igbanu scored 10 points for TU, but he finished with more offensive fouls (three) than baskets (two).
As the other Hurricane players struggled to generate offense, Joiner played his guts out for 31½ minutes. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Somehow, in a game that was really physical, he was not whistled for a foul.
A note about the attendance: In the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center, this crowd of 8,089 was TU’s best attendance figure in two years. It should be noted also that there seemed to be about 2,000 Shocker fans in the arena.
While there was a 75%-25% split on the attendance, there was nearly a 50-50, OU-Texas type of split on noise. The visiting Kansans were loud.
Within a span of 11 days, Tulsa drummed Memphis by 40 points, won in overtime at UConn and overcame 37% shooting to defeat Wichita State for only the second time in the last 14 meetings of these teams.
At 7-1, Tulsa has its best eight-game league record in five years. In what could be UConn's final Reynolds Center appearance ever, the Huskies are here on Thursday.
You know who won’t be here? Those 2,000 Wichita State fans.
It will be interesting to see whether Tulsa can attract a crowd of 6,000 to watch a hot, compelling, likable Hurricane squad.
When the 2019-20 schedule was released, Wichita State-Tulsa was just a fairly ordinary college basketball game. However, because Gregg Marshall’s Shockers again are nationally relevant and TU has played so well, this game developed into an event.
The loyal fans who are always at the Reynolds Center – they must have been jarred by the length of the lines at restrooms and concession stands.
Hopefully, no one was in the restroom for the final 2.5 seconds.
With the score tied at 51-51, and after TU forced Wichita State into a shot-clock violation, Rachal inbounded the ball from beneath the Shocker bucket. Tulsa had 2.5 seconds to do something remarkable. Otherwise, we were headed to overtime.
Joiner collected Rachal’s pass near the “a” on the midcourt “Tulsa” logo. If you didn’t see the game or the replay, the “a” is at the wrong end of the floor for a Hurricane team that needed to get off a quick shot.
Shadowed by 6-foot-6 Shocker defender Trey Wade, the 6-3 Joiner bolted to the right wing of TU’s offensive end. There were three bounces of the ball – one more than I thought Joiner had time for – before he elevated and released his attempt from two feet beyond the 3-point line.
Broderick Joiner watched his son splash the net. As time expired in two consecutive Hurricane home games – the Memphis blowout and this Wichita State classic – the TU students stormed the court.
Special seasons are defined by special outcomes and moments. As Elijah Joiner achieved just such a moment, his father savored it from a seat behind the Hurricane bench.