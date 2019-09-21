In 2008-12 — the first five seasons after the University of Tulsa completed its H.A. Chapman Stadium project — the Golden Hurricane’s home record was 25-7.
Four of those teams made bowl trips. Three of them finished with at least 10 wins.
On any list of football essentials, winning on home turf is near the top.
In 2013-18 — the next six seasons in TU’s beautifully renovated stadium — there wasn’t much of a homefield advantage. The Hurricane’s record was 17-19.
Among the Saturday storylines here was the importance of not wasting home-game opportunities.
This one will be remembered as the Cooper Edmiston-and-Reggie Robinson II game — when TU won 24-21 because its most experienced defensive players combined for a tremendous, victory-clinching play at the Golden Hurricane 3-yard line.
In his 41st game as a TU linebacker, Edmiston first did something special: The Gatesville, Texas, senior stopped Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers short of the goal line.
Edmiston then did something memorable: He forced Chambers to fumble.
Robinson, a senior cornerback, smothered the loose ball and the Hurricane finished with a 24-21 triumph over the previously unbeaten Cowboys of the Mountain West Conference.
Robinson’s second-quarter block of a 38-yard Wyoming field goal attempt was important at the time. By the end of a three-point Tulsa victory, the significance was magnified.
This was more than just TU’s biggest home win since 2016.
During the 3-hour, 45-minute marathon, an extremely physical Wyoming team dominated most of the first half, but TU rallied for its biggest win of any kind since 2016.
Edmiston’s heroics saved his head coach, Philip Montgomery, from having to answer tough questions about a sketchy decision made in the fourth quarter.
Leading by three points with 3½ minutes left to play, TU faced fourth-and-5 from the Wyoming 41. Montgomery left the offense on the field.
An effectively positioned punt might have pinned the Cowboys at their own 10, and Wyoming’s most glaring flaw is its passing game. Cowboys QBs were 10-of-32 passing on Saturday.
If Montgomery is going to invest do-or-die trust in either side of his program — and especially when matched with a 10-of-32 opponent — it should be done with the defense. Not with an offense that hasn’t been consistently clutch or productive for 2½ seasons.
On that fourth-down play, TU quarterback Zach Smith was sacked for a loss of 9 yards. With its seventh sack, Wyoming took possession at the 50. Fifty seconds later, the Cowboys led 21-17.
“It’s one of those gut calls that you have to make,” Montgomery explained, “and you live with (the result).”
While Smith completed only 50% of his 50 attempts, he had more passing yards — 354 — than any TU quarterback since Dane Evans totaled 369 against Navy three years ago.
The most significant of Smith’s completions occurred during a seven-play, 75-yard drive to the go-ahead TD. On fourth-and-5 from the 50, he fired a high strike to Keenen Johnson, who elevated to make a 17-yard catch.
At the same time, there was a Wyoming face mask infraction that carried TU to the Cowboys 19.
Every run play was a challenge as Tulsa netted only 83 yards on 43 attempts, but, as it pertains to his run game, Montgomery is the most stubborn man in America. He never quits on TU’s run game.
From the 19, Montgomery called for a Shamari Brooks run. Brooks scored to make it 24-21, but Montgomery didn’t exhale again until Edmiston and Robinson teamed for the huge takeaway on the Chambers fumble.
TU closes its nonconference schedule with a 2-2 record. There were the losses to heavily favored Michigan State and Oklahoma State, there was a fairly easy road conquest of San Jose State and, on Saturday, there was critically necessary success against a Wyoming team that beat Missouri three weeks ago and would be really dangerous if it had a passing game.
Headed into an open-date week — and then into the Oct. 5 American Athletic Conference opener at SMU — the collective self-esteem of Tulsa’s players probably doubled when time expired on the Wyoming game.
In a quest to reach the six-win mark necessary for bowl-game qualification, TU absolutely had to win this one at home.
At the end, when the Hurricane was only 3 yards away from getting its heart broken, Edmiston and Robinson responded in the best possible manner.