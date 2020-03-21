...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL THIS EVENING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL THIS EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 1:30 PM SATURDAY, THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET, MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING OCCURS.
&&
Eric Coley was an all-conference first-team selection for the 32-5 University of Tulsa team of 1999-2000 and one of the more popular figures in Golden Hurricane basketball history. Tulsa World file
The 1999-2000 TU coaching staff of (from left) Norm Roberts, John Phillips, Bill Self and Billy Gillispie watch the action. Each of Self’s assistants went on to become a major-college head coach. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Eric Coley was an all-conference first-team selection for the 32-5 University of Tulsa team of 1999-2000 and one of the more popular figures in Golden Hurricane basketball history. Tulsa World file
Bill Self led the Hurricane, including (from left) Dante Swanson, DeAngelo McDaniel and Brandon Kurtz, to the 2000 Elite Eight and a 32-5 record. Tulsa World file
The 1999-2000 TU coaching staff of (from left) Norm Roberts, John Phillips, Bill Self and Billy Gillispie watch the action. Each of Self's assistants went on to become a major-college head coach. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Tom Gilbert
As TU’s sixth man, David Shelton was the Golden Hurricane’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Mike SImons
After the University of Tulsa’s 59-55 loss to North Carolina in a 2000 NCAA Elite Eight game played in Austin, Texas, Bill Self took questions from media members. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tony Heard (left) and Eric Coley represented the Golden Hurricane during a press conference that preceded TU’s NCAA second-round clash with Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
Brandi Stafford
Tulsa point guard Greg Harrington celebrates the Golden Hurricane’s NCAA second-round win over Cincinnati on March 19, 2000. Tulsa World file
TU players (from left) Antonio Reed, Dante Swanson and David Shelton watch from the bench during the final minute of the Hurricane’s NCAA second-round win over Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
Brandi Stafford
For the 1999-2000 Golden Hurricane, former Booker T. Washington star Marcus Hill started in all 37 games and averaged 11.2 points. Tulsa World file
With all due respect to several University of Tulsa football teams, and while acknowledging the success and entertainment value of the Nolan Richardson- and Tubby Smith-coached TU basketball teams, there is one squad that ranks as the best and most popular Golden Hurricane team ever, regardless of sport.
That team would be Bill Self’s 1999-2000 Golden Hurricane basketball team.
Twenty years ago this month, that team totaled 32 victories and finished two baskets shy of rolling to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.
After having eliminated UNLV and Cincinnati in the South Regional’s first two rounds at Nashville, Tennessee, the seventh-seeded Hurricane traveled to Austin, Texas, for a Sweet Sixteen date with the Miami Hurricanes. Tulsa won 80-71 and surged to an Elite Eight showdown with North Carolina.
On March 26, 2000, as a four-point favorite, Tulsa was doomed by foul trouble and lost 59-55 to the Tar Heels.
“My TU guys believed they could beat anybody,” Self said during a recent visit to Tulsa. “Here’s how competitive it was: On some days, we’d practice for only 45 minutes and I’d have to stop it. I was afraid someone would get hurt.
“Look at our second team: David Shelton, Antonio Reed, Dante Swanson, Kevin Johnson and Marqus Ledoux (who redshirted that season). Our second team could have been an NCAA Tournament team.”
Self’s 1999-2000 Tulsa roster wound up being his final Tulsa roster, and it included six players who had attended Oklahoma high schools: starters Eric Coley of Eufaula, Tony Heard of Oklahoma City and Marcus Hill of Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington, along with Swanson (then a freshman from Wagoner), Reed (then a freshman from Booker T. Washington) and DeAngelo McDaniel of Oklahoma City.
Sophomore Greg Harrington was a smooth point guard and an offensive weapon. At 6-foot-10, Brandon Kurtz was a skilled big man. Heard was a bulldog defender who converted on the most memorable shot of the season — a 3-pointer at SMU, sending that game to overtime.
In the final contest of the regular season, TU outlasted SMU 83-78 in double overtime and secured sole possession of the WAC championship.
“From a talent standpoint, that Tulsa team would be among my top seven or eight teams,” said Self, now the 17th-year head man at Kansas and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member. “But when you look at chemistry, playing together, understanding the game, unselfishness — that team would rank as high as any team I’ve ever coached. That’s why they were so fun to coach.
“The community really got behind us. Support for that Tulsa team was amazing. You can’t have more fun in your profession than I had that season.”
At the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center, which wasn’t even a year old when the 1999-2000 season began, Self’s team played 15 home games. For 11 of those games, there was a sellout crowd. The attendance average was 8,184.
“The Reynolds Center was brand new. It even smelled brand new,” said Coley, a 1999-2000 All-Western Athletic Conference first-team selection who still ranks among the more revered athletes in TU history. “What a great run we had. It doesn’t seem like it was 20 years ago.
“When I’m at the Reynolds Center now, it always brings back a sense of nostalgia. It takes me back to the first time I ever walked in there.”
UNLV’s Tarkanian: ‘You’re a lot better than us’
When Tulsa won at SMU, the Hurricane record was 27-3. Self was voted the WAC Coach of the Year. By season’s end, the record was 32-5.
Self, his players and many TU fans have a detailed memory of the five losses. Tulsa stumbled against Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center, lost in each of three classic meetings with the Jerry Tarkanian-coached Fresno State Bulldogs, and fell short against North Carolina in the Elite Eight.
In the five losses, Tulsa was beaten by a total of 11 points. The Hurricane fell 75-73 at Fresno State and lost 73-72 to the Bulldogs at the Reynolds Center. In the WAC Tournament championship game — played in Fresno, California — the Bulldogs defeated TU 75-72.
After that game, the Bulldogs’ Hall of Fame coach visited the TU locker room.
“I think you can beat anybody,” Tarkanian told Hurricane players. “I think you can go to the Final Four. You’re a lot better than us. (Fresno State players) got fired up to play three times all season, and all three times it was when we played Tulsa.”
In 25 of its 32 victories, Tulsa won by at least 10 points. The season began with a 25-point win at Rhode Island, and everything changed a month later. On Dec. 23, 1999, in the championship game of the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic, the Hurricane was matched with 11th-ranked Tennessee.
Self’s pregame message to his players: “If you really want people to start respecting you, go win this game.”
As Harrington scored 22 points and the Hurricane shot 60% from the field, Tulsa demolished Tennessee 88-68.
“That’s when we started saying, ‘Ooh, we might be pretty good,’ ” Self remembers.
Twelve days after losing 60-59 at ORU, the Hurricane savored a statement win over the Volunteers.
“We were different after that,” Coley recalls. “We walked with more confidence in our step. It definitely paved the way for the conference run.”
Phenomenal defense
While Shelton led a balanced offense with 13.5 points per game, he was TU’s sixth man in part because Self was superstitious.
“We decided as a staff that we had six starters,” Self says. “At Rhode Island, we decided to start Eric, Greg, Tony, Brandon and Marcus. David would come off the bench. The next game, David would start (and) somebody else would come in off the bench. We’d just rotate them.
“But then we played so well at Rhode Island, a team that was supposed to be pretty good. We got out to a 15-0 lead and then blew them out. After that, I said, ‘We’re not going to screw this up.’ We kept David as the sixth man. He deserved to be a starter, but he wasn’t a starter.”
Six Tulsa players averaged at least 9.7 points. Seven different players were single-game scoring leaders that season.
The 1999-200 Hurricane’s defining characteristic, however, was stifling defense.
When TU recorded a 42-point home win over Rice, the Owls had more turnovers (35) than points (33).
With a 37-game total of 433, the Hurricane obliterated the program record for single-season steals. The previous record of 345 had been set by the 1983-84 Hurricane.
In 20 years since the 1999-2000 season, no Tulsa team has totaled more than 269 steals. The 1999-2000 Hurricane committed nearly 200 fewer turnovers than did its opponents. The opponents averaged 20.3 turnovers.
The greatness of Coley
He wasn’t a pure shooter or world-class ball-handler, but Coley usually was the most effective player in any gym. He might score six points or he might score 19, but because of his athleticism and defense, his impact never waned.
A senior during the 1999-2000 season, Coley had signed with the Hurricane when Self’s predecessor, Steve Robinson, was the head coach. As a Eufaula star, he once scored 44 points against Glenpool.
While Self successfully recruited 25 McDonald’s All-Americans to Illinois and Kansas, he says Coley remains “as good athletically as any guy I’ve ever coached.”
“I’ve coached players who were faster or quicker,” Self said. “Actually, Dante Swanson was faster than Eric and Antonio Reed was quicker than Eric, but at 6-foot-5, Eric was different.
“Speed, quickness, explosiveness, hands. With that combination of everything, Eric would rank right at the top of all the guys I’ve ever coached. I’ve never coached anybody with stronger hands. Eric had old-man strength when he was 21 years old. He was an amazing athlete.”
As a 22-year-old TU senior, Coley was 6-5 and 210 pounds. Now a 42-year-old resident of Vernon, Oklahoma (about 65 miles south of Tulsa), he weighs 205 and still plays a lot of pickup basketball.
“Even when we’re playing a pickup game in Hanna, Oklahoma,” Coley says, “I still get butterflies.”
The pinnacle for TU
While Tubby Smith had driven TU to the Sweet Sixteen in 1994 and 1995, an Elite Eight run was unprecedented for the Golden Hurricane program.
“That was a strange day for me and for us,” said Self, who was 37 during the 1999-2000 season. “We had made it to the Elite Eight, and it was all fun up to that point. We were the underdog that played loose and didn’t feel pressure.
“When we got up that morning (of the North Carolina game), I turned on ‘Meet The Press’ (NBC’s longtime Sunday news show). They were talking about Tulsa basketball and the NCAA Tournament. I felt like there was a moment that day when we went from being loosey-goosey to, ‘Oh, (bleep). We’re here.’ ”
Against the Tar Heels, TU was compromised defensively when Coley and Shelton were jolted by early foul calls. With 13 minutes left in the second half, Coley picked up his fourth foul.
“We knew we had to outquick Carolina because they were huge, and then Eric got two fouls in the first five minutes,” Self recalled, cringing as he said it. “We couldn’t trap ball screens. We couldn’t do some of the things we’d been doing, and it took away our advantage.
“At that time, I didn’t realize how hard it is to get to the Elite Eight. We’ve been fortunate. We’ve coached in 10 Elite Eight games. Eight of them at Kansas. The first one was at Tulsa. There’s not a harder game to lose than that one. It’s the hardest.”
There was a pronounced discrepancy in TU’s positioning in the final rankings. In the coaches’ poll, TU was ninth nationally. In the Associated Press poll, TU was 18th. In the final Sagarin computer rankings, TU was 11th.
Self says goodbye
In June 2000, then-Illinois head man Lon Kruger accepted an offer to coach the Atlanta Hawks. University of Tulsa boosters collaborated in an attempt to raise enough money to keep Self, who is believed to have made about $300,000 during the 1999-2000 season.
The Illinois offer of $750,000 and a Big Ten job was impossible to refuse. After four seasons at Oral Roberts and three at TU, Self no longer was a Tulsan.
Displayed in the Reynolds Center is a huge portrait of the 1999-2000 squad. The image seems to be at least 15 feet wide by 10 feet deep. Each of Self’s assistant coaches that season — Norm Roberts, John Phillips and Billy Gillispie — went on to become a Division I head coach. Phillips coached the Hurricane in 2001-04.
“Oral Roberts was great for me,” Self said. “We won 31 or our last 38 games at ORU. But that group of kids at Tulsa — they did so much for me. Tulsa put us on the national scene.
“My players at Illinois couldn’t stand the guys at Tulsa. At Illinois, I compared everything they did to what my Tulsa guys had done. My Illinois players still talk about it now. They got sick of hearing about how tough Eric Coley and Tony Heard were at Tulsa.”
After the University of Tulsa's 59-55 loss to North Carolina in a 2000 NCAA Elite Eight game played in Austin, Texas, Bill Self took questions from media members. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
While watching the Sweet Sixteen telecast at the Reynolds Center, TU fans (from left) Don Cave, Bryan Cave, Mitch Depasquale and Luke Imel celebrate the Hurricane's victory over Miami (Fla.). Tulsa World file
Tulsa's DeAngelo McDaniel and the seventh-seeded Golden Hurricane defeated UNLV in an NCAA first-round game at Nashville, Tennessee. In the background, a fan displays a sign: "HEY NCAA SEED THIS!" Tulsa World file
After the University of Tulsa's 59-55 loss to North Carolina in a 2000 NCAA Elite Eight game played in Austin, Texas, Bill Self took questions from media members. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Marcy Lawless cheers during a University of Tulsa pep rally that preceded the TU-North Carolina game in 2000. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
During Tulsa's loss to North Carolina, Hurricane freshman Dante Swanson is pressured by North Carolina's Julius Peppers and Joseph Forte. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Mike Simons
Shelly Self, the sister of TU coach Bill Self, became emotional after the Hurricane was beaten by North Carolina. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
University of Tulsa alumnus Donald Reeves cheers during the North Carolina game. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Tulsa's Eric Coley and Brandon Kurtz watch from the bench during the final seconds of the Hurricane's loss to North Carolina. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Hurricane fans Tony Pezzani (left) and Kyle Smith cheer during TU's Sweet Sixteen victory over Miami (Fla.) in Austin, Texas. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
While watching the CBS telecast with other TU fans at the Reynolds Center, Pat Cullinan celebrates the Hurricane victory over Miami (Fla.). Tulsa World file
Tulsa World file
TU's David Shelton (right) scrambles for a loose ball. Tulsa World file
Tulsa coach Bill Self celebrates the Hurricane's Sweet Sixteen win over Miami (Fla.). MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
While watching the Sweet Sixteen telecast at the Reynolds Center, TU fans (from left) Don Cave, Bryan Cave, Mitch Depasquale and Luke Imel celebrate the Hurricane's victory over Miami (Fla.). Tulsa World file
TU players huddle after their Sweet Sixteen victory over the Miami Hurricanes. Tulsa World file
TU's Marcus Hill scored 13 points during the Sweet Sixteen win over Miami (Fla.). Tulsa World file
TU's Marcus Hill collides with Miami's Vernon Jennings. Tulsa World file
TU fan Charlotte Register cheers as the Hurricane defeats Miami (Fla.). MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
TU's Brandon Kurtz is pressured by Miami defender Dwayne Wimbley. Tulsa World file
Wagoner native Dante Swanson was a TU freshman during the 1999-2000 season. Tulsa World file
TU's David Shelton is pressured by Miami's Mario Bland. Tulsa World file
Tulsa's Dante Swanson attempts to launch a shot over the reach of Miami defender James Jones. Tulsa World file
TU fans Kyle Smith (left) and Tony Pezzani cheer during the Hurricane's victory over Miami (Fla.). MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TU's Marcus Hill drives past Miami's Leroy Hurd during the Hurricane's Sweet Sixteen victory in Austin, Texas. Tulsa World file
Brandi Stafford
TU's Marcus Hill celebrates after the Hurricane's Sweet Sixteen victory over Miami (Fla.). MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tulsa's Brandon Kurtz (right) and Tony Heard trap Cincinnati's Kenny Satterfield. Tulsa World file
Point guard Greg Harrington, a sophomore during TU's 1999-2000, celebrates the Hurricane's NCAA second-round win over Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
Tulsa junior Marcus Hill attempts a shot during the Hurricane's NCAA victory over Cincinnati in Nashville, Tennessee. Tulsa World file
The Tulsa win over Cincinnati was personally significant for Hurricane forward David Shelton, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. Tulsa World file
Tulsa's Eric Coley drives past Cincinnati's Jermaine Tate. Tulsa World file
Tulsa's Tony Heard goes up for a shot against Cincinnati's Donald Little. Tulsa World file
Cincinnati's Pete Mickeal and Tulsa's Tony Heard compete for a loose ball. Tulsa World file
Tulsa players Dante Swanson (left) and David Shelton celebrate the Hurricane victory over Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
Tulsa players Eric Coley (left) and David Shelton celebrate their win over Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
From left, Antonio Reed, Dante Swanson and David Shelton celebrate as the Hurricane record an NCAA second-round victory over Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
Tina Latimer Lewis, the aunt of TU guard Marcus Hill, cheers during the Hurricane's victory over Cincinnati. Tulsa World file
Injured Cincinnati star Kenyon Martin attempts a shot from the bench before the Tulsa-Cincinnati game in the NCAA Tournament's second round. Tulsa World file
Tulsa's Eric Coley scored 16 points as the Golden Hurricane defeated Cincinnati in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Nashville, Tennessee. Tulsa World file
Tulsa's DeAngelo McDaniel and the seventh-seeded Golden Hurricane defeated UNLV in an NCAA first-round game at Nashville, Tennessee. In the background, a fan displays a sign: "HEY NCAA SEED THIS!" Tulsa World file
From left, Tulsa's Greg Harrington, Marcus Hill and DeAngelo McDaniel celebrate the Hurricane victory over UNLV. Tulsa World file
Brandi Stafford
TU's Greg Harrinton goes up for a shot against UNLV's Danny Brotherson. Tulsa World file
TU's Marcus Hill contends with defensive pressure applied by UNLV's Trevor Diggs. Tulsa World file
TU's Tony Heard drives against the defense of UNLV's Danny Brotherson. Tulsa World file
UNLV's Kaspars Kambala shoots over TU's Brandon Kurtz. Tulsa World file
For Bill Self and his 1999-2000 Golden Hurricane, the NCAA Tournament began with an 89-62 rout of UNLV. Tulsa World file
From left, TU's Brandon Kurtz, Marcus Hill and DeAngelo McDaniel celebrate a first-round win over UNLV. Tulsa World file
TU's Brandon Kurtz (right) battles against the defense of UNLV big man Kaspars Kambala. Tulsa World file
Brandi Stafford
TU's Brandon Kurtz releases a shot over the defense of UNLV's Sylvester Dotson. Tulsa World file
Brandi Stafford
TU's Greg Harrington totaled 16 points during the Hurricane's 27-point victory over UNLV. Tulsa World file
Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397