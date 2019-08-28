Because Michigan State plays defense like the Oklahoma Sooners play offense, the Spartans present to the University of Tulsa a brutally difficult challenge in the Friday opener at East Lansing, Michigan.
It’s impossible to know what the TU passing game will look like in 2019. If it’s not at least somewhat better, there won’t be a bowl trip for the third consecutive season.
There hasn’t been that lengthy a no-bowl streak since the 11-season slump of 1992-2002.
Meanwhile, even as TU has an extensively retooled offensive line, it is completely reasonable to expect something dynamic from coach Philip Montgomery’s run game.
Running back Corey Taylor II has a goal: that by season’s end, he and Shamari Brooks each has averages of 100 rushing yards per game and 5 yards per carry.
Ultimately, Taylor and Brooks have a real chance to achieve those averages.
More immediately, yards at Michigan State will be very difficult to get.
From a defense that last season led the nation in fewest rushing yards allowed, coach Mark Dantonio’s Spartans return all four linemen.
The 2018 Spartans allowed only 77.9 yards per game. That average was 17 yards better than Mississippi State’s second-place figure.
On yards per attempt, the Spartans gave up 2.6. Only Clemson had a better number (2.5).
Making the attempt to create run lanes, and doing it against NFL-level Michigan State veterans at 75,000-seat Spartan Stadium — that’s the opening-night assignment for three new Tulsa starters on the offensive line.
Montgomery marvels at the tenacity and tackling of Michigan State’s front-seven personnel.
“They do an unbelievable job against the run,” he said. “They don’t stay blocked. ... You’ve got to do a good job of sustaining blocks, (and) we’ve got to do a good job as running backs working our way in and out of those things. Those things are not going to be open.
“If you see daylight, you’d better hit it because it’s going to close in a hurry.”
Brooks and Taylor have the talent to stack big stats, if their blocking is comparable to what was provided for TU’s 2016 and 2012 backfield guys.
From tailbacks D’Angelo Brewer and James Flanders in 2016, Tulsa got more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. Flanders averaged 6.3 yards per attempt. Brewer averaged 5.4. In eight games, TU ran for at least 300 yards.
From tailbacks Trey Watts, Ja’Terian Douglas and Alex Singleton in 2012, Tulsa got 2,844 rushing yards and 34 TDs. In spite of a 53% passing game, that Hurricane team scored 35 points per game. That offensive line gave up only nine sacks in 14 games.
The 2012 Hurricane was 11-3. TU’s 2016 record was 10-3. Those teams were driven by the combination of a great run game and strong defense.
The 2019 Hurricane seems to have that same type of run game/defense personality. If the passing game is better than expected, then it’s a huge bonus.
Last season, Brooks averaged 87.9 yards per game and 4.2 per attempt. Taylor averaged 76.9 and 4.8. They might each get 100 yards a game this season, but it appears that their quest for that distinction really starts at San Jose State next week.
Because the university needs that big paycheck from Michigan State, an important season for Montgomery begins in an unfortunate manner — against a Michigan State program that routinely stuffs opposing running backs and hasn’t lost to any non-Power Five opponent in 10 years.