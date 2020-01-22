During a span of 100 seconds, there was a flurry of University of Tulsa conversions — a second-chance bucket by Jeriah Horne, a 3-pointer by Horne and a 3-pointer by Isaiah Hill.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway wore a tailored suit, a pair of high-end Nikes and a pained expression.
After the Hill basket, Tulsa led 26-10.
By halftime, the score was 40-17.
The 20th-ranked Tigers arrived at the Reynolds Center as three-point favorites and with big-time talent that resulted from having secured the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2019.
The Tigers exited with a stunning 80-40 loss. They were mauled by a hot-shooting, relentlessly ball-hawking Hurricane squad that sustains its first-place status.
In advance of Sunday’s 11 a.m. challenge at UConn, Tulsa shares the American Athletic Conference league lead with Houston. In effect, because of a Jan. 11 victory over Houston, the Hurricane has sole possession of the lead.
As the Hurricane recorded its most decisive victory ever over a ranked opponent, several courtside media members commented on the crowd noise during Memphis-Tulsa.
It has been rare in recent seasons that the words “crowd noise” were associated with Golden Hurricane basketball, but it’s true — the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center was a hot gym on Wednesday and, refreshingly, provided for the Hurricane an actual homecourt advantage.
While the announced attendance figure of 4,668 falls short of acceptable — and especially when you consider that Wichita State consistently plays before capacity home crowds — the atmosphere for Memphis-Tulsa was impressive.
Encouraged on several occasions by extremely animated TU point guard Elijah Joiner, the packed student section was super loud and a difference-maker.
With 3:52 left to play, two Joiner free throws resulted in an astounding score: Tulsa 75, Memphis 35.
From the students, there was this chant: “Forty! Forty! Forty!”
Maybe Tulsa finally is trending toward something better on attendance. It has been an issue for 16 years. When the Hurricane crushed Temple here on Jan. 3, there were no more than 1,800 people in the room.
If the Tigers were going to rally from their 23-point halftime problem, they had to start during the critically important first four minutes of the second half. Instead, that four-minute period closed with a Darien Jackson dunk that kept the TU cushion at 23.
If James Wiseman were a participant, Memphis might have been a runaway winner of the AAC title. Instead, because of an NCAA-investigated situation that involved Hardaway but predated him becoming the Memphis coach, Wiseman left the Tigers program after only three games.
The five-star 7-footer no longer is a student-athlete. Wiseman is an elite athlete and could be the first player taken in the 2020 NBA draft.
While Wiseman prepares for that, TU savors a statement win over an old nemesis.
It’s admirable when a team recovers from a rough patch — like Frank Haith’s Hurricane had in consecutive losses to Arkansas, Colorado State and Kansas State.
But to recover this emphatically? Wow.
To have ascended to first place in a really good basketball league, and to have schooled Memphis by 40 points? A few weeks ago, this was unfathomable.
The Hurricane’s next home game is Saturday, Feb. 1. The opponent is Wichita State. This Tulsa team deserves your attention.