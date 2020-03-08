WICHITA, Kan. — Yes, the Golden Hurricane played very poorly when it needed to play very well just to have a chance.
I could nitpick all day about the University of Tulsa’s statistical failures and ragged execution in a championship game, but Wichita State simply was better in every sense.
When Tulsa made mistakes, the Shockers capitalized.
When Tulsa had positive sequences, the Shockers had answers.
Ultimately, Wichita State did what has become common in this series: it scored a knockout victory over the Golden Hurricane at Charles Koch Arena (nicknamed The Roundhouse and packed to capacity with 10,506 fans).
There was nothing common about the circumstances.
With a win, TU would have celebrated an outright regular-season championship in the American Athletic Conference.
Final score: Shockers 79, Tulsa 57. With eight minutes left, the Hurricane had rallied to within 10 points. Four minutes later, Wichita State led by 20 and TU’s undisputed-title bid was in tatters. Instead, with a 13-5 league record, the Hurricane shares the championship with Houston and Cincinnati.
In the last 15 meetings of these teams, the Shockers are 13-2. In this gym since 2012, the Hurricane has been dealt losses of 26, 20, 27, 19 and now 22 points. TU still has not prevailed on Wichita State’s home floor since 2001.
TU’s Martins Igbanu and Jeriah Horne combined for 35 points. From the seven other players used by Hurricane coach Frank Haith on Sunday, there were twice as many turnovers (10) as baskets (five, on 31 shot attempts from the field).
Wichita State countered with 57% shooting during the second half, sending the Hurricane back to Oklahoma with a sobering defeat and damaged hopes of scoring an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.
Eleven times, the Shockers were good on 3-point shots. Their fans also were productive from long range. Two guys converted on half-court shots. The first guy won chicken wings. The second guy won $500 and a set of tires.
Next for TU is the American Championship tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, where the third-seeded Hurricane faces Memphis or East Carolina in a Friday quarterfinal. Of course, with an AAC tournament championship, TU would get the league’s automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
If TU can emerge as the AAC tournament champion, it might be worthy of a documentary. Away from home, the Hurricane was rocked by conference opponents who closed the regular season at the top of the standings. There was a 31-point blowout at Cincinnati, a 33-point debacle at Houston and the Sunday outcome against the Shockers.
To have any chance at the conference-tournament championship, Tulsa has to attack with way more confidence than was displayed here.
When you’ve got a double-digit deficit on the road, against an opponent with superior firepower and deafening fan support, you can’t pass on uncontested shots from 3-point range. You can’t run 25 seconds of offense and then settle for a contested attempt. You really shouldn’t dribble into a congested lane and commit a turnover.
That’s when your chance of a comeback dwindles from slim to none.
That’s when your Championship Sunday becomes a demoralizing way to end the regular season.
On Sunday, Haith had the best seat in the gym. TU athletic director Derrick Gragg also was near the court. Several influential TU figures were positioned near the Golden Hurricane bench.
They saw what I saw — that Wichita State continues to set enviable standards for performance, results and attendance.
Wichita and Tulsa are very different types of markets, but there’s got to be a way for TU to emulate at least some of the Shocker formula and to turn up the heat on the Hurricane basketball product.
For each of its 19 home games this season, Wichita State had a crowd of at least 10,000.
During the TU radio broadcast, analyst J.R. Rollo provided this description of The Roundhouse experience: “Best atmosphere in the conference.”
In its last 270 home dates — dating to 2003 — TU had seven sellout crowds.
Addressing marketing issues is an offseason thing. There remains more basketball work to do this season. Before the conference tournament, Haith’s challenge is to restore the mojo of Tulsa players who finished 23 points shy of a regular-season championship.