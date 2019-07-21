Booker T. Washington shooting guard Trey Phipps, one of the top basketball players in the state, has backed off his verbal commitment to the University of Tulsa.
"I'd like to thank Coach (Frank) Haith and the staff at TU for giving me an opportunity, but I feel that it's best for me to reopen my recruitment and explore other options," Phipps tweeted Sunday morning.
Phipps had been committed to Haith and the Hurricane for more than a year. He is a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the Class of 2020.
Last season as a junior, Phipps averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds and was selected to the Tulsa World's All-State team.
The MVP of the Class 6A state tournament, he scored a career-high 42 points in the championship game including 20 in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets to the title.
Phipps, a member of AAU team Oklahoma Run PWP coached by former TU point guard Rod Thompson, also has an offer from Oral Roberts, where his dad, Conley Phipps II, was an assistant for 15 years.
TU, which hasn't signed a Tulsa Public Schools player to a basketball scholarship player since 2000, has no commitments for 2020. The Hurricane added six newcomers to its roster ahead of next year, with five of those being transfers.