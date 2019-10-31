Tulsa trailed NCAA Division II Rockhurst at halftime but buried the Hawks in the second half Thursday night en route to a 76-56 exhibition basketball victory before a crowd of 2,810 at the Reynolds Center.
Newcomer Brandon Rachal led the Hurricane with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field. Rachal also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Martins Igbanu had 14 points and Darien Jackson 12 for TU, which was behind 27-24 at the intermission.
But the Hurricane shot a blistering 62% from the field (21-of-34) in the second half to pull away.
“I thought our second-half play is the way we feel what we’re going to look like this year,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “In the first half we had 5 new players, and a lot of guys that haven’t played much. I expected some tightness, and thought it would take some time to get back in rythym.”
Nick Volz led Rockhurst with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
TU opens the regular season at noon Tuesday against Houston Baptist.