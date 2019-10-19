CINCINNATI — Midway through the fourth quarter of a close game, University of Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II stepped in front of his receiver and secured an interception that could have changed the outcome.
After the play ended, an official threw a flag for interference. The replay didn’t show any contact, and Robinson was lauded for “excellent coverage” on the ESPNU broadcast.
TU coach Philip Montgomery, having snatched his headset off, pleaded with the officials for an explanation that he apparently never received.
“I have no idea (what they saw),” Montgomery said. “I think (that) was a pivotal play in the game because I felt like we had momentum at that time.”
The turn of events was among a dozen costly penalties for the Hurricane in Saturday’s 24-13 loss to No. 21 Cincinnati, TU’s second-fewest point total against an American Athletic Conference team since joining the league in 2014.
“It was a challenge,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “That’s a very good football team that we beat over there. I know that nobody really recognizes that maybe (because of) their record as a 2-4, 2-5 now, but that’s a good football team. They challenged us in every way.”
After Robinson’s non-interception, the Hurricane had another crucial shot three minutes later. Needing to travel 90 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, TU instead committed one of its five turnovers, an interception by Zach Smith thrown while he was hit.
On the next play, Bearcat back Gerrid Doaks raced 27 yards untouched for his third touchdown, going up against a defense that had yet to catch its breath from the previous eight-minute drive. The Hurricane was otherwise solid defensively, allowing a modest 317 yards.
“I was very proud of our defense,” Montgomery said. “I thought we were getting good push up front. I thought we did well versus the run and I thought our DBs did great on their receivers.”
Seemingly the biggest issue was an offensive line mismatched from the start. TU was penalized five times for false starts, one fewer than in its last outing, and quarterback Zach Smith was harassed all afternoon, resulting in three fumbles, two interceptions and five sacks.
“Zach took some shots tonight and on a lot of those, it wasn’t a schematic deal (with the offensive line),” Montgomery said. “We’re on the right guys; we just got beat. Some of that just goes down to they’re a dang good defense.”
Despite rampant miscues in the first half, the Hurricane (2-6, 0-3 American) was within 10-7 going into the third quarter and 17-10 going into the fourth. A prime opportunity to knot the score occurred after Smith connected with Sam Crawford Jr. for 40 yards to the 10-yard line.
Smith was sacked on first down, leading to a short field goal from Jacob Rainey rather than a much-needed touchdown.
“You’re down in the red zone, you’ve got to convert right there,” Montgomery said. “Those are the things that you look back on and that’s what you’ve got to do. Good teams have got to (make plays in those situations).”
TU could have overcome the red-zone woes, the turnovers and the penalties — if its late drive had been productive instead of setting up the final touchdown for Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0).
“I just felt like it was our opportunity to go make it happen, to get it done and go win the game,” said Keylon Stokes, who led TU with eight catches for 99 yards. “That’s something we’ve still got to work on. We’ve still got to finish. As you saw tonight, we’ve got the team to do it. We’ve just got capitalize.”