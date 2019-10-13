Houston came out on top in an American Athletic Conference Western Division volleyball duel Sunday, defeating Tulsa 28-26, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 at the Reynolds Center.
Houston (12-9, 6-0) has won seven straight, and now has a two-game lead in the division. Tulsa drops to 11-8 overall and 4-2 in conference play, and is in a three-way tie with SMU and Tulane for second in the west. The teams combined for 38 ties and 22 lead changes in the match.
Diliara Gedikoglu led TU with 25 kills and 22 digs, while Lily Heyne (14 kills, 17 digs), Roosa Rautio (32 assists, 17 digs) and Mariah Pardo (24 assists, 15 digs) also had double-doubles for the Golden Hurricane.
TU is back at home Friday against South Florida.