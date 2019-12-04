Frank Haith knows if his defense can play as well as it has in the early going, the University of Tulsa is headed for a good season.
“We know there will be nights when we don’t shoot it well; there already have been nights when we haven’t shot it well,” Haith said. “But our defense has carried us.
“As long as we have that mindset, when we get in a game and we aren’t shooting it well, we feel good about stopping people and that’s what gives you a chance night in and night out.”
While thumping Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-39 on Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, the Hurricane again shined on the defensive end, preventing open looks that have doomed TU in previous campaigns.
“We’ve been getting better and better,” Haith said. “We played mostly man tonight, but obviously we play both and we try to keep teams off balance with changing defenses. ... I thought we did a really good job and we were still contesting until the very end of the game and that’s huge. I’m so proud of our guys.”
The 39 points were the fewest for the visiting team at the Reynolds Center since Haith’s third game, a 65-39 win over Abilene Christian in 2014. In the next game, the Hurricane held Auburn to 35 points in a neutral-site meeting.
In its victories this season, TU (7-1) has limited the other team to an average of 59 points, and Hurricane opponents are shooting 36.3% from the field. Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 14 field goals Wednesday, making 32.6% of its shots.
“It’s great for us to be playing like that on the defensive end,” forward Jeriah Horne said. “It generates a spark for us and that momentum (helps) to get it going early.”
The game started with TU jumping out to a 17-2 run while holding the Golden Lions (1-6) scoreless for close to eight minutes. The advantage reached 21 points on a 3-pointer from Horne before Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored 12 of the last 17 points of the first half.
The second half started with a 20-4 run for the Hurricane, and a 20-9 run followed later in the half. Lawson Korita hit a 3-pointer to put TU up 42 with less than nine minutes left, and only reserves played down the stretch.
It was not a flawless performance despite the lopsided outcome. TU was at times sloppy on offense and matched its 18 assists with 18 turnovers.
“Way too many turnovers, obviously, and I think if you cut some of those turnovers away, we probably would have held them in the low 30s,” Haith said. “But we had some live-ball turnovers that they turned into points.”
The Hurricane took advantage of its opponent’s zone with solid 3-point shooting, making 10-of-21 attempts behind the arc. Leading the way was Horne, who scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.