Kendrian Elliott scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Tulsa women’s basketball team to a 79-77 win over Arkansas State Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center. Both teams moved to 1-1 on the season.
Elliott’s 38 points tied the school record for points in a game set by Jillian Robbins against Nevada on Feb. 19, 2005, and her 16 field goals made is a school record, topping Robbins and Ashley Clark, who both had 14 field goals made in a contest. Elliott shot 16-for-19 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line.
“We just felt like the more possessions we could have touches in the paint, that was our strength,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said in a news release. “We got the ball to Kendrian early and she was scoring effortlessly, but then we’d get away from that and she didn’t get touches for a long time. She could have had 50 tonight if we stayed with what was working for us.”
Morgan Brady added 16 points for TU. Elliott pulled down 12 rebounds for her eighth career double-double, and Alexis Gaulden had eight assists for the Hurricane.
After leading by as many as 18 in the third quarter (53-35), ASU battled back to make it a one-point game at 72-71 with 1:22 to play, and again at 78-77 with four seconds left. Elliott made one of two foul shots with two seconds remaining for the final margin.
Jireh Washington led Arkansas State with 24 points, while Peyton Martin added 18.
Tulsa returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, playing host to Oklahoma State at the Reynolds Center.
TULSA 79, ARKANSAS STATE 77
Arkansas State 11 18 17 31 — 77
Tulsa 17 19 23 20 — 79
Arkansas State: Tubbs 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 7-14 4-8 18, Washington 10-17 4-4 24, Wallace 4-16 4-9 12, Tennison 2-6 1-2 7, Jackson 2-3 1-4 5, Ford 2-4 0-0 6, Taylor 1-4 2-2 5, Williams 0-1 0-2 0, Heckert 0-2 0-0 0, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 16-31 77.
Tulsa: Elliott 16-19 6-9 38, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Gaulden 0-12 5-6 5, Bittle 1-6 0-0 3, Brady 5-13 3-4 16, Richards 4-8 1-2 9, Lescay 0-1 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 3-7 0-0 7, Moutry 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-69 16-23 79.
3-point goals: ASU 5-17 (Tennison 2-5, Ford 2-2, Taylor 1-1, Wallace 0-5, Martin 0-1, Washington 0-1, Heckert 0-1, Erickson 0-1), TU 5-22 (Brady 3-7, Bittle 1-5, Rodriguez 1-2, Gaulden 0-6, Elliott 0-1, Moutry 0-1). Rebounds: ASU 56 (Martin 14), TU 40 (Elliott 12). Assists: ASU 8 (Washington 5), TU 24 (Gaulden 8). Total fouls: ASU 25, TU 25. Fouled out: ASU, Washington, Wallace. A: 791.