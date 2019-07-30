Three-time conference coach of the year F.A. Dry, first-round NBA draft selection Dana Lewis, women’s tennis All-American Anousjka van Exel and the 1988 NCAA national champion women’s golf team will be inducted into the University of Tulsa’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2019 induction ceremony will be Sept. 20, on the weekend of the Wyoming-TU football game.
After becoming athletic director in 1971, Dry coached the football team in 1972-76, taking over the reins in midseason and finishing with a 3-2 record that included a road win against No. 17 Louisville.
He went on to register a 31-18-1 overall record and a 20-4-1 Missouri Valley Conference mark, capturing MVC championships in 1973-76. The 1974 team was 8-3 and closed out that season with a 30-14 victory against No. 14 Houston at Skelly Stadium.
In 1976, Dry’s team took down No. 12 Arkansas 9-3 in Fayetteville and advanced to the school’s first bowl game in 11 years with an appearance in the Independence Bowl.
Dry was an assistant coach at TU in 1961-65 and was largely credited for helping install the offense that kept the program atop the national passing statistics and into consecutive Bluebonnet Bowls.
As a member of the basketball team in 1969-71, Lewis established himself as a star in the MVC. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center averaged 20.3 points and 11.8 rebounds in the 1969-70 season, earning MVC Newcomer of the Year accolades.
The next year, he led the Valley in scoring with a 23.3 average. In addition to his scoring output, Lewis also grabbed a team-high 13.5 rebounds per game.
He scored a career-high of 37 points twice in his career with the first coming against North Texas his sophomore season, and then against Louisville as a junior.
Lewis was a two-time All-conference and NABC all-district team selection. He also earned honorable mention All-America merits in 1970-71.
Prior to his junior season, Lewis was a member of the U.S. team that participated in the World University Games in the summer of 1970. He entered the NBA draft after his junior year and was selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Van Exel played two years (1997-99) for TU’s women’s tennis team and earned All-America status both seasons. She became Tulsa’s first female All-America tennis player in 1998 with two wins at the NCAA Women’s Singles Championship and followed that up a year later with her second All-America season.
Van Exel compiled a 73-16 career record for an .820 winning percentage, with 28 of those victories coming against top-100 opponents. As a junior, she registered a school-record 42-12 mark that included four wins against top-10 opponents and finished ranked 23rd nationally.
As a senior, van Exel went 31-4 and posted a school-record 15-match winning streak. She finished her senior campaign ranked 12th nationally and was the ITA Central Region singles champion and Senior Player of the Year.
Van Exel was twice named to the all-conference first team and was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year both seasons. She earned GTE/CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team accolades her senior campaign.
After missing out on a trip to the NCAA Championship a year earlier, primarily because of an injury-plagued season, the 1988 women’s golf team captured the program’s fourth national championship and second NCAA crown. This team will be recognized as this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame Honor Team.
Maggie Kelt, Blue Kinander, Caryn Louw, Melissa McNamara and Kelly Robbins entered the NCAA Championship as one of the favorites at the New Mexico State Golf Course in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Hurricane went on to post a seven-stroke victory against runner-up Georgia with a record 9-under par score of 1,175.
McNamara, the daughter of head coach Dale McNamara, claimed individual medalist honors with rounds of 72-74-71-70—287 for a two-stroke victory.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame reception at Gilcrease Museum are $40 per person. Reservations must be made before Sept. 12 by calling the Golden Hurricane Club office at 918-631-2342.