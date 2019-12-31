Bradley Bourgeois, a defender, has signed a multiyear deal with FC Tulsa. FC Tulsa is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday.
It will be Bourgeois’ second stint with the organization after spending one season with the Tulsa Roughnecks in 2017—the only time the franchise made the playoffs. Bourgeois, from Cypress, Texas, also played for TU from 2012-15, a time which the Golden Hurricane made three appearances in the NCAA tournament. He was a three-time all-conference performer during his TU career and was also named the American Athletic Conference’s Postseason Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
Bourgeois’ professional career started with the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer in 2016, but he was sent to the Dynamo’s United Soccer League affiliate club, Rio Grande Valley FC, where he was until joining the Roughnecks in 2017. He spent the past two seasons with Nashville SC before returning to Tulsa.
Because of past experience and local ties, Bourgeois is FC Tulsa’s biggest addition since undergoing a rebrand after the Craft family took over ownership in August. That rebrand included a new name, logo and colors.