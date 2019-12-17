Reed Martin, a former running back at Lincoln Christian and the University of Tulsa, died early Tuesday at age 20.
Martin's death was confirmed by the coroner's office in Washington County, Arkansas. The cause won't be determined until an autopsy is conducted.
Martin was a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, according to the student directory. He spent two years at TU, redshirting in 2017 and appearing in eight games in 2018. By this past spring, he was no longer on the team.
As a senior at Lincoln Christian, Martin rushed for 2,343 yards — the fifth-most in the state in 2016 — and accounted for 46 touchdowns. In addition to running back, he was a standout kick returner and linebacker.