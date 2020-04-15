Former Oral Roberts guard Maya Mayberry signed with the University of Tulsa on Wednesday, becoming a central figure in the Hurricane class.
Mayberry will have two years of eligibility left after two seasons in which she totaled 37 double-digit scoring outings at ORU. She was on the Eagles’ roster heading into last season but did not appear in any game and left the team during the year.
As a sophomore in 2018-19, Mayberry averaged 14.1 points and shot 41.2% en route to all-Summit League second-team honors. She also was on the league’s all-newcomer team as a freshman.
Mayberry’s older sister, Taleya, a former Hurricane standout, is a TU assistant. Their younger sister, Wyvette, a guard out of Booker T. Washington, signed with ORU in November but last month was granted a release from her letter of intent before committing to UT-Arlington two weeks ago.
Also added to TU’s signing class Wednesday was 5-foot5 guard Sommer Blakemore, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College. Coach Matilda Mossman also signed a trio of in-state freshmen in November: guard Makenna Burch from Jenks; forward Olivia Clayton from Checotah; and forward Jessika Evans from Norman North.