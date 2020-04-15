A voice familiar to longtime University of Tulsa fans recently passed away.
Joe Mills, 80, the Hurricane’s public-address announcer for football and basketball in 1968-95, died two weeks ago.
Mills was a TU graduate who worked on the statistics crew in college before becoming an announcer. For years, he did the gig in exchange for entry and then for $20 per game.
“Love of the institution,” Mills told the Tulsa World in 1989.
After retiring from the microphone and from a career in which he sold bank equipment, Mills remained in Tulsa and was a frequent attender of TU coaches’ shows. In 2017, he received the TU Athletic Hall of Fame Order of Merit Award, given to individuals recognized for substantial service to the athletic department.