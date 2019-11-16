When his NFL dreams were crushed, former University of Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans encountered a defining moment in his professional career.
After being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Evans had to decide whether it was time to hang up the cleats and launch his coaching career. He always planned to play as long as possible, but he would need some inspiration to keep going.
He returned to Tulsa, where his now-wife was finishing graduate school, and began working with the Hurricane quarterbacks on a volunteer basis. One day, Evans had an impromptu heart-to-heart with his former head coach, Philip Montgomery.
“The biggest thing he told me was that when he was my age he had a chance to play (professionally overseas) and he didn’t take it because he wanted to start coaching right away,” Evans said. “He said about two years into coaching he got that itch to play again, but he had been out of the game for two years.
“He told me you can’t go back, and to play until you can’t play anymore or until you don’t want to play anymore and then go into coaching.”
Those words of wisdom struck a chord with Evans, who signed with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats several weeks later. He moved into a backup role last season and this year became the starter after Jeremiah Masoli went down with an injury.
For Evans, who set nearly every career passing record while at TU in 2012-16, the situation was similar to how his Hurricane career began. He was thrust into action as a redshirt freshman amid an injury to Cody Green.
“I kind of drew upon that experience at Tulsa when Cody got banged up and I got to play,” he said. “I really tried to make the most out of it because — it’s so cliché, but you never know when you’re going to be done playing. You just have to enjoy it and take it one play at a time and just enjoy it.”
As Hamilton’s starter, Evans has gone 9-2 to help the team to a franchise-record season. He will make his first playoff start Sunday against Edmonton in the Eastern finals (noon, ESPNews), with the winner advancing to the Grey Cup.
“I think most people would be surprised (by Evans’ success) not currently but in the beginning about Dane, but only because they didn’t watch him prepare as a backup,” Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a news conference Saturday. “He’s the same guy.
“He’s confident. He has the players’ confidence. They respond to him. He’s a leader naturally.”
Sounds a lot like his days at TU, where Evans developed into a clutch performer behind a relentless work ethic and an ability to target playmakers in key moments. He propelled the Hurricane to its last winning record, a 10-win season as a senior.
“He’s one of those guys who continues to work and continues to grind,” Montgomery said. “He’s got an NFL arm and an NFL mind, in my opinion. He’s a guy that if given the opportunities is going to be successful because of the way he works and his confidence and belief in what he does.”