Bobby “Bingo” Smith speaks deliberately, gravelly, and he pauses now and then to cough. He elevated University of Tulsa basketball in the late 1960s along with every one of his rafters-scraping jumpers. Now he must manage the effects of two strokes and a heart attack over the past 20 years.
“I’ve had some issues,” Smith says by phone from his home near Cleveland, “but oh I feel pretty good now.”
He’ll be on a plane bound for Tulsa this week. He doesn’t think he has been here since he played for the Golden Hurricane in 1969, a year TU won 19 games and drew notice in Sports Illustrated, a season in which Smith averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds and positioned himself to be drafted No. 6 overall by the NBA’s San Diego Rockets.
He is coming back to see his No. 32 jersey retired at Saturday’s TU-SMU game. His old coach, Ken Hayes, is picking him up at the airport Friday afternoon. Some old friends and teammates are gathering to see him at dinner Friday night.
“Reliving the memories, laughing, telling a lot of stories and a lot of lies,” Hayes says before cracking up.
Smith says he can hardly wait, and it’s then that the strain in his voice gives way to the story he tells.
In the summer of ’65 Bingo Smith could have been Memphis State’s legend, not TU’s. He starred at Memphis’ Melrose High School and had designs on breaking the color barrier at his hometown university. The university wasn’t quite as ready, and waited until the following year to make a player named Herb Hilliard its Jackie Robinson.
TU basketball coach Joe Swank had integrated his program in ’64 with Julian Hammond, Herman Callands and Sherman Dillard. Swank had also signed Charlie Paulk, an African-American player from Memphis.
Smith was aware of this. And when Memphis State didn’t take him...
“The coach there (Dean Ehlers) was a nice guy. He said, ‘Bobby, I’ll call anybody you want. Who do you want me to call?’” Hayes recalls. “Bobby said, ‘Utah, Tulsa and Oklahoma.’ So he called coach Swank. That’s how we got in on the deal.”
Next came a stroke of luck.
“When Memphis State didn’t work out, my mother was losing her hair because people were calling all the time day and night trying to get me to go to their university. She said, ‘Robert, make up your mind. Where are you going?’” Smith says. “I told her, ‘Look, the next phone call I get, that’s where I’m going. Coach Ken Hayes was coming through Memphis on his way to Atlanta to sign a guy to his last scholarship. He called me and asked, ‘What did you hear about Memphis State?’
“I said, ‘Coach, I’m not going to Memphis State. If you can come now, I’ll sign to go to Tulsa. I’d never seen the school or nothing, but he came to the house from the Memphis airport.”
Remember, this was the summer of ’65.
“They had just burned Watts out in California. There were riots all around going on at the time,” Hayes says. “This was a period of social unrest in America.”
Amid that turmoil, Hayes was a white coach willing to recruit a kid from a black section of a southern city, and even take that recruit and his wife at the time to a white-frequented steakhouse during his visit.
“As we walked to our table, every knife and fork in the restaurant stopped,” Hayes says. “It was stone silent.”
Smith believed in the TU coach and his program, so he signed with the Golden Hurricane without seeing Tulsa.
There was some culture shock upon arrival, but rooming with fellow freshmen Rob Washington and Larry Cheatham provided comfort. Smith fell in with Hammond, Callands and Dillard as well, and with Willie Townes, Richard Tyson and some of the African-American players who had arrived to integrate TU football at the time.
“We all stayed together. We didn’t know anybody,” Smith says. “We’d go to the north side for entertainment in the black community. We made the best of it that we could that first semester. We’d be walking across the campus and the students we had been in class with, they would talk to us in class and then we’d walk across campus and we’d see those same people... ‘Hey, how ya doin’? ‘Is he talking to me?’
“We were just as new to them as they were to us. But that all changed.”
In time Smith got acclimated socially and with basketball. He helped TU’s freshman team to a 15-1 record, started on varsity as a sophomore and blew up as a senior when Hayes replaced Swank as head coach.
“The man keeps us loose,” Smith told SI that season. “He lets us run the way we’d been brought up to run.”
Smith ran and shot so often that TU play-by-play voice Len Morton gave him one of basketball’s all-time nicknames.
“Len said, ‘Bobby, we’ve got to give you a name that stands out to make you an All-American,’” Smith remembers. “‘OK, that sounds good.’
“‘We’re gonna call you Bingo.’ ‘I said, What?’ ‘We’re gonna call you Bingo.’ ‘My mama ain’t named me no Bingo.’
“To me it sounded crazy. Bingo? Len said, ‘Every time you make a bucket, they holler Bingo!’
“I didn’t like it at first, but went along with it. And the name stuck. Nobody called me Bobby. Worldwide it became Bingo.”
It was Bingo over Smith’s best days at TU, then his 10 NBA seasons and one Cleveland Cavaliers jersey retirement in 1979. Hayes guesses that’s the last time he saw Smith.
There is some serendipity to the two reuniting this weekend.
“My understanding is coach Hayes is the one who petitioned to get my number retired at Tulsa,” Smith says.
“My thing was before I die I wanted an injustice corrected,” Hayes says. “I wanted Dana Lewis inducted into the TU Hall of Fame. We got that done (last year). I wanted Bobby Smith’s jersey retired because it was the right thing to do. I’m excited that it’s happening. He’s very deserving.
“It’s nobody’s fault it wasn’t done earlier. It’s one of those things that slipped through the cracks.”
Smith has been on the phone a while when he is asked about waiting so long for the ceremony, and to return to his alma mater. He is still speaking carefully, but you no longer think of it as strained or fatigued.
His words are still from the heart, but they aren’t borne of some ailment.
“Is it nice to be recognized? It certainly is,” he says. “That’s what I told coach Hayes. If it didn’t happen, I was OK because I had a great time in Tulsa. And the name they gave me at Tulsa has done me well.
“I have problems. But to be recognized… It feels so good.”