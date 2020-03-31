At a time we are practically desperate for some light, Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery knows of a ray.
“I’ve seen more families riding bikes, walking their dogs, spending time together,” Montgomery said Tuesday. “On social media you see pictures of them. It’s us getting back to that true family, sitting around the table as much as possible, and getting to really spend time with our kids and being part of their lives from that standpoint.”
It is something we say we do, but occasionally do not. We let work intrude too often. Or smartphones.
We still have tasks and technology during the pandemic, but at least we’re sheltering in place or quarantining with spouses, children, siblings or grandparents. We have to get up from the computer sometime.
When we do get up, we’ve discovered here recently, we tend to involve family. We take those walks or rides together. We talk to each other. We work puzzles or watch Netflix with each other.
We comfort each other.
The coronavirus has taken so much from us. It’s only fair it gifts us something in return. I think that gift is an affirmation of family.
Take the coaches I’ve been keeping up with the past couple weeks. I’ve seen social media images of Lincoln Riley at the lake with his little girls and Mike Gundy in the mountains with his bigger boys.
I’ve seen Les Miles demonstrate social distancing with his wife and Dana Holgorsen do a TikTok dance with his children. I’ve read where other coaches have taught their kids virtual class during the day and tucked them into bed at night.
Normally, they’d all be full tilt on the field at spring practice or on the plane recruiting. They might make any family time they get count, but it would be precious little time.
Under these circumstances, it’s just precious time.
“Yeah, I think there’s definitely silver linings,” Riley said Tuesday. “I say that also being somebody that hasn’t had somebody close to me affected (by the virus) yet. So I almost hesitate to use the word, but there definitely have been.
“I think for all college coaches, a chance to be home a little bit more than what we’ve been able to, especially those of us with young children. Definitely been able to do some things that we haven’t before.”
Said Montgomery, “I’ve missed out on a lot of things because of my job and the time that it takes. We’ve always been really close as a family and we will always be that way. We always cherished the family times we had because we knew that they were a little bit limited. But this has been unique ...
“We were empty nesters for almost eight months. Now to have them both (son Cannon and daughter Maci) back at home and to get an opportunity to spend this type of time with them has been really special.”
It doesn’t necessarily take a coach to know the feeling.
Christy and I just had our college boy home for bonus time. We’d toss the football in the front yard one morning, play Imaginiff with our FaceTiming daughter one night, with meals, movies, hands scrubbing and social distancing in between.
It didn’t remove the terrible toll the pandemic has extracted. It didn’t piece together the things that have broken as a result. Everything is relative during crises, and this one is on a new scale.
That shouldn’t keep us from basking in whatever light we can. The source of so much of that light right now?
“It has been fun to see families reconnect like this,” Montgomery said. “Not just coaching families, just families across the board.”