Nobody expects miracles when it comes to University of Tulsa football. The crowds are thin, the budget is tight and the Golden Hurricane competes in an American Athletic Conference that is deeper and more dangerous every year.
But it has to be better than this. It has to be competitive. It has to be better than TU’s dreadful 45-17 loss Saturday night to Navy.
The Midshipmen are good and run a tricky option offense, but it’s hardly J.C. Watts pitching to Billy Sims and David Overstreet. Oddsmakers favored the Hurricane by a point.
TU was coming off a triple-overtime loss at SMU, wherein it blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. But players used the word “redemption” this week. They seemed fully aware how important it was to bounce back and defeat Navy, since failing to do so pinned them to a 2-4 record and made them the longest of shots to make a bowl game.
All of this seemingly was in TU’s favor on a chilly night at H.A. Chapman Stadium, and what happened?
Zach Smith overthrew wide-open Keenen Johnson in the end zone to end the Hurricane’s first series, and then Jacob Rainey clanged a 30-yard field-goal try off the upright. This, after Navy gifted TU a fumble on the opening kickoff.
From there the Hurricane degenerated into a slew of unforced errors and busted schemes, of wayward throws and dropped passes on offense, flailing arms and trailing pursuers on defense.
It was 35-17 in the fourth quarter when a text from one of the 17,000-plus fans on hand showed up in the press box. The message read: “Very few times I leave early but I’m on the road.”
This was, mind you, before TU attempted an onside kick that shot straight out of bounds. During the kick, TU was penalized for being offside, and for having two players wearing a No. 8 jersey.
Hurricane offensive linemen repeatedly were flagged for false starts. On two of those occasions third-and-1 became third-and-6. TU failed to convert both.
The Hurricane drew 10 flags overall. That won’t help its standing as the fifth-most penalized team in FBS coming in.
Philip Montgomery had a challenge getting his team recharged after that devastating loss in Dallas. He had a task getting his players focused and disciplined against a team that demands that you be both.
Given that TU trailed 28-3 at the half, and that Navy’s Malcolm Perry ran the option to little resistance — the quicksilver quarterback carried 20 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns — Montgomery and the Hurricane staff failed on both counts.
It is hard to recall a worse night for TU’s fifth-year head coach.
The Hurricane competed in a 19-point homefield loss to Power 5 Oklahoma State a month ago. TU’s three Chapman Stadium losses last year were by nine-, seven- and one-point margins.
TU was beaten soundly at home by Memphis and Temple in November 2017, but that was at the end of a dispiriting 2-10 season in which the Hurricane had obvious holes at too many important positions.
The 2019 Golden Hurricane shouldn’t have so many holes. Not with upgrades at quarterback and other skill positions on offense, as well as all three levels of its defense.
It shouldn’t charge into a midseason game with so much in the balance and get run out of its own stadium.
The fact that it happened the way it did Saturday night is as startling as TU’s 5-19 record over the past two seasons.
The Hurricane doesn’t have to go 19-5. Nobody is expecting that. But winning as many as you lose with the players on this year’s team is reasonable. So is keeping it closer than 45-17 against Navy and keeping loyalists in their seats for a full four quarters.
That did not happen here Saturday night.
It’s fair to wonder who will be back for TU’s next home game against Memphis on Oct. 26.