Tulsa fought Oklahoma State in going down to 40-21 defeat Saturday, but then Tulsa fights everybody. It is an admirable trait of Philip Montgomery’s program.
But to focus on the Golden Hurricane turning a 17-0 deficit into a 21-20 halftime lead, when several other teams might have turned 17-0 into 37-0, is to do them a disservice. They are above sympathy columns.
“I think we’ve got a dang good football team,” Montgomery said. “I really do.”
The potential is there, as Saturday showed. The quarterback has a big if occasionally erratic arm. The running backs are strong and balanced. The receivers are dependable.
The defense is TU’s best part. I knew about Cooper Edmiston, Zaven Collins, Trevis Gipson and Manny Bunch before Saturday. I did not see Oklahoma State’s struggle to block nose guard Jaxon Player coming. My word, that kid is a load.
When these players showed their worth over the first hour and a half Saturday, when Shamari Brooks pounded into the end zone to make it 21-20 and TU’s offensive linemen all raised their arms and Montgomery slapped a hard five with Keylon Stokes on the bench, I thought: “How about this. ... These guys are halfway home.”
“All that momentum is great, and the locker room was great. Those guys were locked in and focused,” Montgomery said. “Yet you’ve got to come back out in the second half. We’ve talked about this since January, about finishing. You’ve got to come back out and re-establish it and go back to work.”
Instead, TU got blanked 20-0.
Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace got off. There’s no shame in that. They’ll likely detonate every Saturday this fall.
But really, this was a C effort by the Cowboys. They were sleepy. They put the ball on the ground. They fouled up some basics.
TU fouled up worse after halftime.
They dropped a pass on third down. They had achop block that negated a 20-yard pass. They had an ineligible receiver downfield to cancel a 30-yard pass. They grabbed an OSU face mask during a third-down stop. They had a false start on fourth-and-3.
How frustrating was all of this?
“Extremely,” Montgomery answered.
“Against that level of competition, you have to play 60 minutes,” the coach added.
Had the Hurricane played 60, had they taken advantage of their halftime lead and energy, they could have notched their most significant September victory since their last win over OSU 21 years ago. They could have notched Montgomery’s most significant victory as TU coach.
Instead?
“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times in the second half,” quarterback Zach Smith said.
Said Bunch: “We thought we could win this game. We definitely played hard enough to win the game. We just left a couple plays out there that decided the score.”
It was a missed opportunity, and a glorious one at that.
This wasn’t 59-24 like the OSU-TU game two years ago. It wasn’t 59-33, the insomniac’s special in 2011. It wasn’t 65-28 from 2010.
The Hurricane punched back this time. They took a lead and then stopped the Cowboys the first time they had the ball in the third quarter. They got some help from the Cowboys. They just needed to help themselves.
They need to help themselves from here on out.
Gipson mentioned something last week about attaining bowl eligibility. I didn’t see it as TU fell behind 17-0, but I do now. Montgomery has some pieces. If he can keep his offensive line improving, and fix some holes still detectable in his passing game, the Hurricane can win enough to go bowling
“We’re a good football team,” Smith said, “and we’re going to prove it.”
Again, resolve has never been TU’s problem. You could feel their pulse even as they won a total of five games the past two years. They simply weren’t good enough to get results.
This team is good enough to win as many as they lose.
It is good enough to take a 21-20 lead and finish better than behind 40-21. It is good enough that you shouldn’t come away from a result like Saturday’s and say, “Well, at least they hung in there.”
Montgomery was absolutely right to open his post-game remarks with: “I was proud of our football team.” He was just as right to spend the next 10 minutes lamenting his team’s mistakes and the day’s missed opportunities.
Some teams and some games, moral victories can be takeaways. I don’t buy it with the TU team I watched Saturday. It is worthy of real victories.
“This team has a chance to do some things this year,” Montgomery said.
It had a chance to do something special Saturday. It is regrettable that did not happen.