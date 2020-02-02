Lawrence “Night Train” Lane, the half-century voice of Booker T. Washington football, was making his Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame speech last Thursday night when he got around to his son and daughter seated a few feet away.
“I learned a long time ago that happiness is when you realize your children have turned out to be good people,” Lane said. “My two kids turned out to be great people.”
That got me.
Everything got me last week as I went from mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, to joining the “girldad” movement. To reaffirming the privilege of being a father to my girl, Gretchen, but also my boy, Holden.
I thought about what that means as I flipped through momentos from Bobby Jack Stuart’s past last week and came across a 1952 Tulsa World picture of Mr. Stuart, a ’48 Army football All-American, with his 2-year-old daughter, Jody, in his lap.
Jody told me about her father helping raise her own children last week. “He’s just a good, good man,” she said. “He would not say anything mean about the devil. He wouldn’t.”
I thought about Bob Stuart Jr., speaking on behalf of his father at the TPS Hall of Fame ceremony. And about Vincent Orange speaking about his family who filled two tables in the audience.
When I wrote about Orange recently, he told me the story of his daughter, Johnna, meeting Billy Sims, an Oklahoma running back at the time Orange ran for Oklahoma State.
“About seven or eight years ago my daughter and wife went into Billy’s set-up at the state fair,” Orange shared. “My wife says, ‘Do you know Vince Orange?’ ‘Yeah, I know Vince Orange.’
“Billy finds out he’s talking to my wife and daughter and he says, ‘Vince was on the cover of the Athlon’s Oklahoma sports preview magazine for 1978 with me.’
“My daughter says, ‘Excuse me! He’s not on there with you, you’re on there with him!’
“Billy cracks up and says, ‘Yeah, you’re definitely his daughter.’”
I thought about my phone conversation with Mark Bell, Blake’s dad, as the family was getting ready to leave their Wichita home for Miami to watch Blake play tight end in the Super Bowl.
Mark told me when OU installed the “Belldozer” package for the 2011 Kansas State game, Blake called his dad with the news and swore him to secrecy. Mark could hardly stand it he was so excited on the drive up to Manhattan. He could hardly stand it again when he saw Blake join OU’s offensive huddle during the timeout preceding his first Sooners touchdown.
I thought about fathers and their daughters and sons all week, right up to late Saturday night when I watched Kelly Hines’ video of TU hero Elijah Joiner dissolving into tears because his dad was at the Reynolds Center to see him beat Wichita State.
“I’m just so happy that he was here for this moment,” Joiner cried. “It means so much for me to see him in the crowd.”
I just want Elijah, Blake, Jody and Johnna, and Gretchen and Holden, to know it means even more for us, for your dads, to see you.
All the feels last week...
This made me laugh and cry
Video from the crew at KJRH showed Joiner was crying well before his postgame press conference. He had tears running down his face as he picked himself up from TU’s victorious on-court dog pile Saturday night.
So it turns out Joiner isn’t just Cuba Gooding Jr.’s lookalike. He is every bit as emotional as Rod Tidwell, Gooding’a Academy Award-winning Cardinals receiver from “Jerry Maguire.”
Just beautiful.
This made me think
Mike Boynton is the most honest postgame basketball coach I have encountered since Jeff Capel.
After the final game of OU’s 2009-10 season, Capel was asked about the possibility of underclassmen Tommy Mason-Griffin and Tiny Gallon turning pro and said: “It’s an insult to players in the NBA for anyone for anyone to think that those guys are NBA players right now.”
Asked about his team’s morale after OSU’s latest Big 12 Conference loss at OU Saturday, Boynton answered: “I don’t get into morale. It’s really not important. They have a job to do. For the most part the guys are here on scholarship to work hard, to represent this university and on game day perform at the highest level they can. And we’re obviously not doing that.
“However that makes them feel, if it’s ‘woe is me,’ too bad. Get over it.”
This made me laugh, think and groan
Two developments, one literally rich and the other unintentionally so.
The Southeastern Conference announced last Thursday a $44.6 million per-school revenue distribution for the fiscal year 2018-19.
In response to news last Friday of a Big Ten proposal that would allow all transferring athletes, football included, a one-time automatic eligibility exemption, Mike Gundy told OSU Maven: “Those athletes have to fulfill their contract. What we have with our student-athletes is a four-year contract.”
Still believe college athletes aren’t university employees? That they have no right to the monetary value of their name, image and likeness?
You are welcome to report back to Pleasantville any time.