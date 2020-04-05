We were on Zoom with Philip Montgomery last Tuesday when the Tulsa football coach started talking about his players ad-libbing some of their workouts while isolated.
“We’ve used sand, rocks, water, tractor tires or just regular tires,” Montgomery said, “lifting your dog or big dog (or) if you’ve got little brothers or sisters... You’re holding one on each shoulder...
“Anything or everything that you can think of. Just trying to make the most of anything you have around you.”
Imagine being Zach Smith, Zaven Collins and Shamari Brooks, or Spencer Sanders, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard, or Spencer Rattler, Kennedy Brooks and Creed Humphrey. One week you are training with computers tracking heart rate, lung capacity and weight fluctuation.
The next you are bench pressing your kid brother, Squirt, or Darla the Dalmatian.
So now you know what made me laugh last week.
I felt guilty chuckling – these guys are doing the best they can with the coronavirus cards they are dealt -- but seriously what else can we do at this point?
If we don’t laugh, think and cry, and I mean by the hour, we all go a little crazier a little faster.
This made me think
Seven minutes into her announcement last Friday that she was ordering her citizens to stay home, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said: “If you are eager for a fall football season coming up, well, what we are doing today gives us a better chance to be able to that as well.”
Ivey said things that were a heck of a lot more important those first seven minutes, but I promise you there were thousands of Alabamans who didn’t hear any of it until she said “football season.”
Since there are still thousands of Oklahomans who aren’t tuning in like they should, who aren’t staying home or social distancing or scrubbing their hands 20 times a day, this is me asking Kevin Stitt to invoke “football season” in his next address. I’ll bet they hear that.
I’ll bet they they stay home, keep their distance and wash their hands if it’s the Sooners’ only chance to play Missouri State this year.
And this made me think
Joe Castiglione was asked on Norman’s KREF Radio last Friday to speculate on starting football season on time.
“There’s no way to put a percentage on it. I’m very optimistic,” the Oklahoma athletic director said. “We’re continuing to do everything we can and should where we can be ready when we get the medical expertise telling us that we can at least get back to practice.”
Two key words to that response: “medical expertise.”
It’s fine to quiz coaches, administrators and politicians for information and conjecture. It’s fine for them to answer. It lets us know the world is still spinning, even as it feels like it isn’t.
But all of us, all of us, must ultimately take our cues from medicine and science. The folks in those fields offer our best hope of understanding what’s happening and how to proceed, and that means everything right now.
And this made me think
Iowa State announced last Wednesday its coaches were taking a one-year pay cut to help account for the athletic department’s $5 million loss brought on by the cancellation of the Big 12 basketball tournament.
No other NCAA athletic department followed suit, at least to my knowledge. That surprises me.
It makes me wonder if we’ll return to something Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said the morning after ISU’s cuts:
“I’ve had many people over the last several hours say, ‘Why did you do that? We can ride this out.’ I would contest that a lot of those people are still in denial, much like they were in denial about the basketball tournament, much like many people were still in denial three weeks ago about social distancing. And where we find ourselves today...
“I’m going to contest that at some point in the near future, there will be other people doing what we did yesterday, and that we’ll look back on this decision and say, ‘It really wasn’t that big of a decision.’ Although it maybe feels like a big decision today.”
This made me cry
I heard from a Tulsa reader named Carol after writing Kristin Thayer’s story last week. Carol’s daughter is a nurse in New York’s Greenwich Village, working 12-hour shifts in a COVID-19 ICU.
Please think about these women and men who are saving lives while risking their own. Please think about their families trying to reconcile pride with dread.
Imagine what either must be like.